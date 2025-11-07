Governor Abbott Announces Over $14 Million In Career Training Grants Across Texas

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 52 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) training grants totaling over $14 million have been awarded to Texas higher education institutions and independent school districts (ISD) to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These JET grants awarded through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will help public junior, state, and technical colleges; school districts; and open-enrollment charter schools buy equipment for career and technical education (CTE) programs that help students across the state go into high-demand industries.

"As our economy grows, Texas will continue to invest in the future of our workforce," said Governor Abbott. "This over $14 million in career training grants will help more than 6,500 Texas students gain the tools and skills they need to go from graduation directly into good-paying jobs. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and our education partners for training the next generation of hardworking Texans to be part of the better job and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide in our great state."

This $14 million in career training grants will give Texas students the chance to earn licenses, certificates, or college degrees that lead to good-paying jobs in high-demand industries. New equipment purchased through the grants will initially help train more than 6,500 students.

“Through initiatives like the JET grant program, we are preparing our workforce to pioneer innovations and thrive on the cutting edge of industry,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “These grants strategically target high-growth industries, ensuring workers can find meaningful career opportunities while strengthening Texas’ reputation as the best state for doing business.”

TWC is now accepting applications for the 2026 JET grant program. Texas public junior, state, and technical colleges; school districts; and open-enrollment charter schools may apply.

The complete JET application packet can be downloaded from the TWC Procurement Portal website. For questions or more information about this opportunity, e-mail RFAGrants@twc.texas.gov.

The 2025 JET grants will be used to purchase and install equipment at the following public junior, technical, and state colleges:

Austin Community College: a $331,387 grant to train 50 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics.

a $356,250 grant to train 75 students as information security analysts.

a $305,614 grant to train 76 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $164,350 grant to train 65 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

a $306,834 grant to train 43 students as dental hygienists.

a $362,896 grant to train 198 students as registered nurses.

a $354,491 grant to train 60 students as heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers.

a $354,853 grant to train 50 students as electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment.

a $109,083 grant to train 80 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

N ortheast Texas Community College: a $275,416 grant to train 96 students as registered nurses.

a $366,917 grant to train 60 students as aircraft mechanics and service technicians.

a $355,063 grant to train 200 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $189,987 grant to train 110 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians.

a $354,099 grant to train 30 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

a $325,293 grant to train 27 students as veterinary technologists and technicians.

a $325,293 grant to train 27 students as veterinary technologists and technicians. Victoria College: a $280,345 grant to train 283 students as registered nurses.

JET grants awarded in 2025 will also be used to purchase and install equipment at the following Texas ISDs and open-enrollment charter schools:

Anna ISD: a $118,368 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses.

a $219,849 grant to train 50 students as phlebotomists.

a $337,820 grant to train 310 students as medical assistants.

a $354,915 grant to train 1,193 students as nursing assistants.

a $321,458 grant to train 147 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

a $226,518 grant to train 162 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $312,299 grant to train 50 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

a $334,555 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $46,297 grant to train 29 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

a $62,419 grant to train 50 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

a $334,330 grant to train 20 students as emergency medical technicians.

a $344,985 grant to train 5 students as registered nurses.

a $51,234 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $190,769 grant to train 65 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $91,768 grant to train 37 students as construction managers.

a $226,442 grant to train 130 students as nursing assistants.

a $353,282 grant to train 90 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

a $262,361 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses.

a $100,036 grant to train 158 students as registered nurses.

a $196,171 grant to train 20 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $347,472 grant to train 35 students as electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians.

a $192,032 grant to train 5 students as nursing assistants.

a $274,989 grant to train 165 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics.

a $331,792 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses.

a $331,792 grant to train 45 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $256,500 grant to train 1,146 students as nursing assistants.

a $336,101 grant to train 120 students as registered nurses.

a $328,296 grant to train 12 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians.

a $345,268 grant to train 65 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $304,864 grant to train 12 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics.

a $339,750 grant to train 60 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $350,000 grant to train 60 students as registered nurses.

a $331,066 grant to train 350 students as nursing assistants.

a $294,800 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $332,500 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses.

a $332,500 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses. Wolfe City ISD: a $109,372 grant to train 85 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges; school districts; and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.