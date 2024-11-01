Governor Hochul Highlights $23.5 Million to Reduce Crime in Syracuse and Onondaga County

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “We have made tremendous progress in driving down gun violence and violent crime in New York State, but communities across the state each have their own unique challenges. Governor Hochul has made it a priority to ensure that DCJS has a record amount of resources available to help our local law enforcement and community partners develop comprehensive strategies and programs to address community-specific spikes in crime rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. We create stronger, safer neighborhoods by listening to, learning from, and investing in our local partners.”

These two new investments are integral to Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to improve public safety, address spikes in crime and further drive down gun violence by recognizing the importance of a multifaceted approach to the problem. By engaging, supporting and funding local law enforcement agencies and community partners; leveraging technology and data; and implementing evidence-based strategies, the state can help localities address their unique crime problems while healing and strengthening neighborhoods and families.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “Syracuse can’t do this work alone; our community must collaborate to address issues of juveniles involved in the Justice system. We’re focused on the balance of holding people accountable, but recognizing that young people need greater support. Diversionary and intervention programs are critical to providing support, giving our youth access to the resources they need, and providing them the skills to be successful in life. Once again, when we’ve asked Governor Hochul to provide assistance for our community, she’s delivered, and I thank her for her attention to the needs of Syracuse.”

These initiatives in the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County include:

Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower): $2 million to 11 community-based organizations in Syracuse that provide mental health services, crisis intervention, mentoring, and vocational training and employment, financial literacy, and conflict resolution, among other services to youth and families at risk or impacted by violence. This is the second year that Syracuse has received funding through the initiative, which engages with community stakeholders to identify and support smaller, grassroots organizations doing life-changing work that haven’t had the administrative capacity to receive state funding. Project RISE will fund three lead organizations – the Center for Community Alternatives and Hillside Children’s Center ($500,000 each) and On Point for College ($1 million) – that will share that funding with eight smaller organizations: Rise Above Poverty, Image Initiative, Fearless Queens, Project SAVE, Diversify NY, Half Hood Half Holistic, Good Life Youth Foundation and Klink Kids.

Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative and the Central New York Crime Analysis Center: $3.2 million to the Onondaga County GIVE partners, the Syracuse Police Department and county district attorney’s office, probation department, and sheriff’s office, and $1.1 million to support the Crime Analysis Center, one of 11 in network funded and supported by the state in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

The Syracuse Police Department is one of 28 departments in 21 counties receiving nearly $36 million through GIVE, which requires agencies to use evidence-based strategies to reduce shootings and other violent crime. Last year alone, staff at the Central New York Crime Analysis Center provided investigative support in real-time and handled 12,443 service requests, providing data, information and investigative leads that allowed law enforcement to solve homicides, car and retail theft rings, and remove illegal guns from county streets. All told, the state invests $18 million to support the Crime Analysis Center Network.

These investments are producing results: Shooting incidents involving injury in Syracuse declined 29 percent when comparing the first nine months of 2024 to the same time last year, and 44 percent when compared to the five-year average (2019-2024). Violent crime in Syracuse decreased 5 percent from January – August 2024, as compared to the same eight months last year; this is the most recent data available.