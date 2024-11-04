Meet Genevieve Zar: The New Loan Coordinator Bringing Fresh Energy to RTI Bridge Loans

RTI Bridge Loans Company Logo Genevieve Zar, Loan Coordinator at RTI Bridge Loans

RTI Bridge Loans Welcomes Genevieve Zar as Loan Coordinator to Enhance Client Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTI Bridge Loans is excited to announce the addition of Genevieve Zar to their team as a Loan Coordinator. Genevieve brings fresh energy and a strong academic foundation as a recent graduate of UCLA. Her journey with RTI Bridge Loans began as an intern, where she quickly showcased her exceptional skills and dedication, leading to her rapid advancement within the company.With a solid background in real estate—gained from invaluable insights from her father, a seasoned real estate developer and general contractor—Genevieve possesses a unique perspective that enriches the RTI Bridge Loans team. Her early exposure to the industry has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of real estate dynamics, which she is eager to leverage in her new role.Genevieve is enthusiastic about this opportunity to grow professionally and collaborate with her talented colleagues at RTI Bridge Loans. She is committed to enhancing the company's loan coordination efforts and is excited about the learning and development that lie ahead.Robert Abbasi, CEO of RTI Bridge Loans, expressed his enthusiasm about Genevieve's appointment, stating, “We are excited to welcome Genevieve to the team! Her dedication and insights during her internship impressed us, and I’m confident she will excel as our new Loan Coordinator.”The team at RTI Bridge Loans is confident that Genevieve’s innovative spirit and commitment to excellence will make a significant impact on their operations and the clients they serve.About RTI Bridge LoansRTI Bridge Loans is a direct portfolio lender specializing in short-term bridge loans secured by first and second trust deeds on real estate properties in California. Founded in 2004, the bridge lending division has successfully processed hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for their clients. The company started back in 1986 when Robert Abbasi established RTI Properties , Inc. to invest in apartment complexes across Los Angeles County. Since then, the company has evolved into a nationally recognized real estate firm with affiliates that manage a diverse portfolio of multi-family, hotel, retail, office, and storage properties throughout the United States.

