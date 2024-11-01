IDOI Announces Open Enrollment for the Get Covered Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace and Releases Rates for the 2025 Plan Year

ILLINOIS, November 1 - Open Enrollment begins November 1, 2024 and ends January 15, 2025





Chicago - Today is the kickoff for Open Enrollment on the Get Covered Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace, with 11 health insurance companies offering plans. Illinoisans can enroll through January 15th.





"The Get Covered Illinois Marketplace has a total of 347 health plans offered throughout the state this year," said IDOI Director Ann Gillespie. "So, we want every Illinoisan in need of health insurance coverage to know that quality, affordable, coverage is available. Our Get Covered Illinois Navigators are certified and trained to help you choose the right plan for your needs, walk you through the enrollment process, and find out if you qualify for financial assistance. Just visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov."





The Illinois Department of Insurance also released health insurance rates for the 2025 Plan Year. Plan availability and rates will vary based on where a consumer lives. In some areas of the state, consumers will see a decrease in health insurance premiums, and other areas will see increases, with the majority of counties having rate changes between -6% and 10% (in the second-lowest cost Silver plan). The average rate change across all rating areas for the second lowest cost Silver plans is a 0% increase. *





According to federal CMS data, 398,814 Illinoisans enrolled in ACA Marketplace plans during Open Enrollment last year, and nationally, enrollment exceeded 21.3 million. Healthcare.gov reports that 4 out of 5 Americans can find health care plans on the Marketplace for $10 or less a month with financial help provided through the enhanced subsidies. **





"We believe the increase in enrollment last year can be attributed to the enhanced subsidies which helped consumers lower their monthly premium payments," said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. "Last year, nearly 90% of enrollees in Illinois received financial help from advanced premium tax credits, and those tax credits are available again in 2025 thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act."





New for OE 2025 Plan Year:

The Get Covered Illinois Navigator Program provides free enrollment assistance to Illinoisans across the state who have questions, need help enrolling in coverage, or want to change health plans. They can use the Find Local Help tool on GetCoveredIllinois.gov to find our navigators in their area.

DACA Rule - A new federal rule will allow Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients to enroll in health coverage through the Get Covered Illinois Marketplace for the first time, starting November 1, 2024. Eligible DACA recipients can receive financial help if they qualify. Visit Get Covered Illinois for FAQs about the enrollment process.

STLD Plans - As of January 1, 2025, Short-term Limited Duration Plans are no longer permitted to be sold in Illinois, helping to ensure that residents are not misled about whether they are purchasing comprehensive health insurance. Federal regulation does not require STLDs to comply with key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Consumers must enroll by December 15th for their health insurance coverage to start on January 1st, 2025. Coverage for consumers who enroll between December 16th and January 15th will begin on February 1st.





After Open Enrollment ends, Illinoisans can still enroll in coverage through the Get Covered Illinois Marketplace if they have a qualifying life event, including losing job-based coverage, getting married, having a child, adopting a child, or moving.





Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government. Get Covered Illinois is transitioning to become a fully independent State-Based Marketplace. Follow our progress here.





* From the 2025 Analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan.

** Federal CMS enrollment numbers for the federal Marketplace.





For the 2025 Analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan, visit: Illinois Department of Insurance

For information on the Get Covered Illinois Marketplace Open Enrollment period, visit: GetCoveredIllinois.gov