State of Illinois earns Aetna Workplace Well-being Platinum Award for third consecutive year

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) received the 2024 Aetna Workplace Well-being Platinum Award this week, marking the third year in a row CMS achieved Aetna's highest recognition at the Platinum level. This award is designed to recognize employers that create and support a healthier workplace with impactful programming, tools, and resources to help employees navigate their well-being journey.





"We are dedicated to providing a comprehensive benefits package that supports the overall well-being of State of Illinois employees, retirees, and their dependents," said CMS Director Raven A. DeVaughn. "Earning this award, at the highest level offered, for the third consecutive year is an honor, and it confirms our deep commitment to having a healthy and engaged workforce."





Managing $7 Billion in annual expenditures and safeguards, CMS serves more than 466,000 lives by offering physical, mental, and financial wellbeing benefits and programs. CMS partners with healthcare providers, insurance carriers, and labor representatives to provide affordable benefits to members.





Over the last year, CMS has reached significant milestones recognized by Aetna in enhancing the workplace environment. These achievements include:

Implementing a Wellness Ambassador Program, providing each State Agency and University a voice in the programming provided.

Expanding CMS Risk Identification initiatives by providing skin cancer screening to highest at-risk employees.

Expanding outreach from the Colorectal Cancer Detection campaign, impacting even more lives and amplifying cost savings.

Expanding CMS Mental Health Support initiatives through Active Minds, Mental Health First Aid, and Responder Health.

Increasing usage of Higi smart health stations, which generated positive user feedback at State facilities.

Developing a robust communication strategy through webinars, email, webpages, and social media.

Providing regular educational opportunities through webinars and demonstrations.

The Aetna Workplace Well-being award, established in 2017, recognizes the achievements of public and labor employers across the United States who offer an Aetna medical plan to employees. Award recipients are selected based on their well-being strategy, communications and organizational engagement, and program implementation and evaluation.





About CMS

Central Management Services (CMS) is the operational engine working behind the scenes to enable the State's more than 80 agencies, boards, and commissions to deliver efficient, reliable services to all Illinois citizens. The Agency's mission is to support the State by delivering innovative, responsive, and effective services that provide the best value for Illinois State government and the people it serves.











