ICC Issues Decision on Liberty Utilities' General Rate Increase Request

Springfield, IL - Yesterday, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) cut portions of Liberty Utilities' rate request for their natural gas delivery services in Illinois. The ICC's decision approves a nearly $3.2 million increase, approximately 22 percent lower than Liberty's initial $4.1 million request, and approves a 9.9 percent return on equity (ROE) for the company, a reduction from the requested 10.8 percent ROE.





The ICC has issued its decision after closely scrutinizing Liberty's rate case filing and additional materials submitted by the utility, ICC staff, and various intervenors over an 11-month legal proceeding. The process aims to ensure that utilities receive the necessary funds to provide safe and reliable service to customers and to maintain and replace aging infrastructure at a reasonable cost. In accordance with the Illinois Public Utilities Act, these costs are only recoverable if the utility demonstrates they are reasonable and prudent.





Customers struggling to pay their utility bills are encouraged to apply for the state's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and can access Liberty Utilities' payment and assistance options here.





"With temperatures starting to drop, it's critical that Illinoisians are aware of the resources available to help manage home heating bills and ensure no one is disconnected from their heat during the coldest months of the year," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott. "Starting November 1, all eligible households can enroll in the state's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help ease the burden of their utility bills."





The impact of the rate case decision on individual customers will vary based on customers' service class and energy usage. More information regarding the rate case can be found in Docket No. 24-0043.





Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service to around 21,000 customers in Southern and Central Illinois.





About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.





Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm