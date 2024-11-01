ELEKS has been Selected as a Government Vendor to Deliver Ukraine’s eExcise System

ELEKS was selected to develop eExcise, a digital system for Ukraine's government to regulate alcohol and tobacco, strengthening control in these sectors.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS has been selected from numerous local and international software companies to implement a transformational digital initiative for Ukraine’s government. The eExcise system will regulate the circulation of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products in Ukraine, aiming to increase monitoring and control in these sectors.ELEKS has become a software partner for delivering Ukraine's electronic excise stamp system, eExcise, following a competitive tender process conducted by the Digital Transformation Activity (DTA) . To replace traditional paper excise stamps, eExcise will introduce electronic stamps with unique codes, enhancing transparency in the excise goods market. The system will allow licensed producers to generate and apply DataMatrix-coded stamps directly onto alcohol and tobacco products, streamlining the process and reducing bureaucracy.Key features of eExcise:- Electronic activation of stamps upon tax payment- Improved government oversight of excisable goods- Potential increase in budget revenues through reducing shadowed market- Consumer verification of product information via the Diia appThe eExcise project is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Service of Ukraine. USAID and UK Dev support it through the Digital Transformation Activity, with East Europe Foundation and the Institute of Analytics and Advocacy as implementing partners."This initiative, set to be developed throughout 2025, promises to digitally transform the alcohol and tobacco excise processes in Ukraine, address inefficiencies in this field, and thus significantly influence the Ukrainian economy. Our dedicated team is committed to driving this project forward and achieving the first milestone before the EOY 2024.", commented Vladyslav Hapanovych, Head of the Engineering Division, US Gov Projects at ELEKS.ELEKS delivers comprehensive solutions for the public sector, assisting governments and institutions in their digital transformation journeys. The company specialises in developing highly efficient systems for document management, task tracking, data management, cybersecurity, and business process optimisation, all designed to enhance the quality of public services. With extensive experience collaborating with government entities across various countries, ELEKS empowers the public sector to improve transparency, security, and efficiency through modern technologies and innovative strategies. For over 20 years, the company has worked with Teleologica on eGov projects in the UK and Crown Dependencies, modernising excise, tax, and transport systems.The eExcise is an innovative electronic excise stamp system being developed for Ukraine to replace traditional paper stamps for alcohol and tobacco products. Designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in the excise goods market, the system will use unique DataMatrix codes for improved government oversight, potential increase in budget revenues, and consumer verification via the Diia app.ELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,000+ specialists across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. covers niches from custom software development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers.

