Texas Laparoscopic Consultants Introduces Revolutionary Spatz Balloon Procedure

Dr. Sherman Yu of Texas Laparoscopic Consultants

We’re making weight loss more accessible, affordable and attainable for even more patients with the Spatz3.” — Dr. Sherman Yu

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Laparoscopic Consultants is excited to announce the launch of the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon , an innovative, FDA-approved adjustable balloon designed to help patients manage their health more effectively. This advanced, non-surgical procedure offers a new approach to feeling fuller, eating less, and promoting overall wellness. On average, patients achieve a 15% reduction in body weight with the Spatz Balloon Procedure “Research indicates that over 70% of adults in the United States are overweight or obese, increasing their risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. While this is a concerning statistic, it can certainly be improved with safe and effective solutions,” says Dr. Sherman Yu, Board Certified Surgeon at Texas Laparoscopic Consultants.What is the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon?The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a revolutionary device placed into the stomach via endoscopy, with moderate sedation, in a procedure that typically takes 10-20 minutes. This non-surgical outpatient procedure involves filling the balloon with liquid, which then expands to occupy space in the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite.Unlike other gastric balloons, the Spatz3 balloon is the first adjustable intragastric balloon available in the United States. Its unique feature allows for volume adjustments—either increasing or decreasing the fluid—based on the patient's progress and comfort, which can further enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects.Patient Care and Follow-UpThe balloon remains in the stomach for up to 8 months, during which time patients receive comprehensive follow-up care from our expert specialists and nutrition team. This approach ensures that patients make necessary dietary and behavioral changes to maintain their health benefits even after the balloon is removed, leading to successful and sustainable results.Who is a Good Candidate for Spatz3?The Spatz3 gastric balloon is ideal for individuals with a BMI of 30 to 40 who have not succeeded with traditional methods and are motivated to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is also suitable for those not interested in invasive surgeries and who are in good overall health.Dr. Sherman Yu shares his excitement about the enhanced weight loss outcomes patients can achieve with the Spatz3, thanks to its adjustable design and extended 8-month duration. “We've witnessed firsthand how empowered our patients feel as they regain control over their health and lives. We’re making weight loss more accessible, affordable and attainable for even more patients with the Spatz3,” he states.Contact UsFor more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.tlcsurgery.com or call us at (713) 493-7700. Financing options are available to ensure that this innovative solution is accessible to all who need it.About Texas Laparoscopic ConsultantsAt Texas Laparoscopic Consultants, they provide a comprehensive selection of bariatric surgeries and non-surgical weight loss options, such as gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG), and gastric balloon procedures. Recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, they are dedicated to supporting both those managing significant weight loss and individuals aiming to shed as little as 20 pounds. Their approach includes a tailored, all-encompassing weight loss program, equipping each patient with the resources needed for lasting success. Their team is passionate about enhancing lives and committed to being your lifelong partner in health. Designated as a Center of Excellenceby the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, their surgeons are leaders in weight loss and minimally invasive procedures. With over 9,000 successful weight loss procedures completed, they take pride in the Houston community members who are now leading healthier lives with their support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.