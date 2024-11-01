NDDOT launches fourth annual Name-A-Plow Contest

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is asking the public to submit name ideas for the annual Name-A-Plow Contest. Previous winning entries include Buzz Iceclear, Alice Scooper, Darth Blader and CtrlSaltDelete, among others. Submissions will be collected at www.dot.nd.gov/name-a-plow until Nov. 15.

Now in its fourth year, the contest has allowed the NDDOT to engage the public and bring awareness to winter driving.

“We’ve been impressed with the quality of submissions we get every year. It’s clear North Dakotans enjoy the challenge and put real thought into these names,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “It opens the door for us to talk about winter driving and provide tips on driving safely around snowplows.”

Name ideas can be submitted by an individual or as a group. Eight plows (one in each NDDOT district) will receive names. After public submissions close, NDDOT team members will vote on their favorites. Winners will be announced on social media in mid-December.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout work zones, in winter conditions, and around snowplows. Find winter driving safety tips at www.dot.nd.gov.