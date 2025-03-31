City of Dickinson hosts public input meeting for 5th Street SE

BISMARCK, N.D. – The City of Dickinson will host a public input meeting Monday, April 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. MT to discuss proposed improvements to 5th Street Southeast from South Main Avenue to 6th Avenue Southeast.

The meeting will be held at City Hall located at 38 1st St. W, Dickinson, ND. There will be an open house format.

The project includes a mill and overlay from South Main Avenue to east of Highlands Avenue, and construction of a new urban roadway from east of Highlands Avenue to 6th Avenue Southeast.

Representatives from the City of Dickinson and Highlands Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of Dickinson website at www.dickinsongov.com.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by April 22 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24205” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Andrew Schrank of Highlands Engineering at 319 24th St. E, Dickinson, ND 58601 or schrank@highlandseng.com.

The city will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Rita Binstock, City of Dickinson, at 701-456-7720 or rita.binstock@dickinsongov.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

