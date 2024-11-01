Submit Release
Additional Public Comment Period for Rule Chapter 132: Learning Results, Parameters for Essential Instruction 

During the Second Regular Session of the Maine Legislature, the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee declined to authorize the proposed social studies content standards of the Maine Learning Results. The Committee directed the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to reengage in the rulemaking process for the social studies standards. To that end, the Maine DOE reopened the 2024 Steering Committee and writing team conversations for the social studies standards.

On October 1, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) opened public comment on the proposed revisions to Rule Chapter 132, Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction (Social Studies MLR). This public comment period concludes on October 31 at 5 p.m. To ensure ample opportunity for public participation, the Maine DOE is opening a second period of public comment, beginning on November 6 and concluding on December 6 at 5 p.m.  

A public hearing date is scheduled for November 25 from 4-6 p.m. in Room 103 A/B of the Cross Office Building, located at 111 Sewall Street in Augusta. As space is limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually via Zoom using this link.

Written comments may be submitted via mail to Maine DOE Legislative Team member Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333 or via email to laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5 p.m. on December 6.

The proposed revised Chapter 132 (Social Studies MLR) can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechanges.

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING: Laura Cyr at laura.cyr@maine.gov or 207-446-8791

