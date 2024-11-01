BLUE FOX ENTERTAINMENT RELEASES SYLVESTER STALLONE-PRODUCED 'LOST ON A MOUNTAIN IN MAINE' IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE TODAY

Lost on a Mountain in Maine

The Balboa Productions feature tells the incredible true story of 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who’s story captured the nation

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Fox Entertainment with Balboa Productions’ releases the the gripping, inspirational feature film "Lost on a Mountain in Maine" in theaters nationwide today. The film stars Luke David Blumm (The King of Staten Island), Paul Sparks (Netflix’s House of Cards), Caitlin FitzGerald (Showtime’s Masters of Sex) and Ethan Slater (Wicked).

Lost on a Mountain in Maine tells the inspiring true story of 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who becomes separated from his family by a fast-moving storm atop a treacherous mountain. For nine days Donn fights to stay alive as he attempts to survive the unforgiving wilderness of northern Maine without food, proper clothing, or the knowledge of how bad his situation really is. His disappearance sparks a massive search effort that captures national headlines and attracts hundreds of volunteers, including his own father who fears he may never see his son again.

The film was produced by Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood, Dick Boyce and Ryan Cook, with Heather Grehan, Derek Desmond, Stephanie Blackwood and Mario Nicosia serving as Executive Producers. Lost on a Mountain in Maine was directed by Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger (Tater Tot & Patton) from a screenplay by Luke Paradise (Sympathy for the Devil), based on the best selling book of the same name, written by Donn Fendler. The book has been required reading for generations of 4th graders in the state of Maine.

Blue Fox’s James Huntsman said: "We are incredibly excited to bring the true story Lost on a Mountain in Maine to theaters nationwide this November. This film is not just an adventure but a powerful message of hope and determination that will resonate with the entire family. The team at Balboa Productions, the truly amazing cast, producers and director Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger, have truly done Donn Fendler proud by telling his story in such an authentic and heartfelt way.”

For information and to purchase tickets please visit: www.lostonamountaininmainemovie.com

ABOUT BLUE FOX ENTERTAINMENT:

Blue Fox Entertainment is a global film sales and domestic distribution company specializing in connecting filmmakers to audiences and buyers around the world. The company has a deep history in film production, marketing, finance, sales and distribution. Blue Fox Entertainment’s recent US release slate includes the coming-of-age YA dramedy Empire Waist starring Mia Kaplan, Rainn Wilson, Missi Pyle and Jemima Yevu; the animated surfing comedy The Greatest Surf Movie in the Universe starring Luke Hemsworth and some of the world’s greatest surfers; and the true story of director John Raftopoulos’s wife diagnosed with MS, Take My Hand starring Radha Mitchell, Adam Demos, Bart Edwards; Recent theatrical releases include Hard Miles starring Matthew Modine and Sean Astin, Fitting In starring Maddie Ziegler, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, based on the bestselling novel and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda; the acclaimed stop-motion animation The Inventor featuring the voices of Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley and Marion Cotillard, and animated tale The Canterville Ghost featuring the voices of Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie. Blue Fox Entertainment’s recent international sales titles include The Panic starring Cary Elwes, Malcolm McDowell, Justin Chatwin, and Cristiana Dell’Anna, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Space Oddity directed by Kyra Sedgwick; sci fi thriller Site, Uproar, the compelling and inspirational story starring Julian Dennison, Minnie Driver, and Rhys Darby; and the family comedy Popular Theory, starring Cheryl Hines. The company recently launched Blue Fox Financing, the first transactional digital platform to streamline and expedite film financing opportunities for the entertainment industry, connecting borrowers with the largest database of film and television lenders and gap financiers.

www.bluefoxentertainment.com

ABOUT BALBOA PRODUCTIONS:

BALBOA PRODUCTIONS is a film and television production company founded by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood in 2018. Their recent documentary film Sly premiered as the Closing Night Gala at TIFF before being released on Netflix in November 2023. Previous releases include the Stallone-led superhero film SAMARITAN on Amazon Prime and the breakout TV series TULSA KING, which launched in November 2022 on Paramount+ and is currently wrapping on its second season. Additional titles in development include THE GANGSTER THE COP THE DEVIL, set to star Don Lee at Paramount, and the action comedy NEVER TOO OLD TO DIE set to star Stallone at Amazon.

Lost on a Mountain in Maine Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.