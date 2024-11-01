American Idol Finalist Will Moseley Releases Holiday Single 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Artwork by Peter Anthony

New Southern-Inspired Rendition of The Mariah Carey Classic Available Today

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will Moseley , runner up from Season 22 of American Idol, is bringing his unique style to one of the most beloved holiday songs of all time with the release of a heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”Moseley’s rendition adds a Southern twist and a touch of charm to the holiday staple.The new version slows down the original, allowing Moseley’s soulful vocals to shine and highlights the song’s deeper message about love and simplicity. “All I Want for Christmas Is You is a song that has been a Christmas staple for most of my life,” said Moseley. “It’s a song that shows simplicity and how materialistic things do not always equal happiness.”Since his journey on American Idol, Moseley has gained a dedicated fan base for his heartfelt performances and genre-blending style that brings fresh life to familiar songs. This Christmas release gives fans a taste of his versatility and artistic vision, blending nostalgia with a down-to-earth Southern vibe.Fans can listen to Will Moseley’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on all major streaming platforms.ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT:19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, is led by executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with key programs including the global hit “American Idol” co-produced by Fremantle for ABC and “So You Think You Can Dance” co-produced by MRC Entertainment for Fox. Additionally, 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists, including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina, and more recently, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, and Iam Tongi.Tour DatesFri Nov 1, Wendell's , Anderson, SCSat Nov 2, Music Farm, Charleston, SCSun Nov 3, The Senate , Columbia, SCWed Dec 11, Varsity Theater , Minneapolis, MNThur Dec 12, The Rave/Eagles Club, Milwaukee, WIFri Dec 13, Wooly's , Des Moines, IASat Dec 14, Barnato, Omaha, NETue Dec 31, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

