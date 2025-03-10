LEVI FOSTER TO RELEASE 'SHE’S IN RICHMOND' APRIL 11, THE FIRST SINGLE OFF DEBUT ALBUM WE MADE A FIRE

Photo By Annelise Loughead

FOSTER TEAMING UP WITH ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION FOR FREE SHOW MARCH 20 IN NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just over a year since signing his first publishing deal with Banner Music and Middleground Music, Nashville-based, Lynchburg, VA native, Levi Foster will release “She’s In Richmond,” on April 11 (pre-save HERE ). This is Foster’s first single off his anticipated debut album, We Made Fire out Fall of 2025. The 10-track collection was produced at Cartoon Moon Recording by the studio’s owner Ken Coomer, a native Nashvillian and three-time Grammy-nominated drummer and producer, who was an original founding member of Wilco, touring and recording with the band for eight years. Prior to that, he was a founding member of post-punk band, Clockhammer, and a member of Uncle Tupelo.“She’s In Richmond” is a likable, mid-tempo county rock track about a musician on the road and trying hard to save money to buy a ring for his sweetheart back home. “I was living in my van soon after moving to Nashville when I came up with the hook, ‘I’m in love and she’s in Richmond,’” says Foster. “Being a Virginia native, I was missing home at the time, so I wanted to write a song about a guy on the road rushing to get back home. The song is straight down the middle, with some ‘90s rock influence along with the vibe of some ‘70s groove bands.”Foster recently released a stand alone single “Walter” on February 21 watch the lyric video HERE. The poignant song tells the heart-wrenching story of Walter, who is living with Alzheimer’s and Julie his daughter who loves and looks after him. “I wanted to write this song after co-writers Sabrina Stewart and Court Taylor shared their personal stories,” says Foster. “Sabrina had a grandfather with the middle name Walter who passed from Alzheimer’s, and Court also had a grandfather affected by the disease. Telling the story from both sides brings into focus how hard Alzheimer’s is on the person suffering and for their loved ones.”Foster has teamed up with Alzheimer’s Association to raise money for The Longest Day with a free special benefit show March 20 in Nashville at Live Oak, more info below. Says Foster, “Partnering with The Alzheimer's Association was one of the first things we talked about as a team when we decided to release the song. Music has a profound impact on individuals, often bringing up deep emotions and memories. Collaborating with them through this song will hopefully enhance awareness and support for those affected by the disease.” For those who cannot attend the show but want to donate, they can read more about The Longest Day and give HERE. With a soulful, down-to-earth, and playful personality bridging the divide between entertainer and audience, Foster is a natural showman who has been making a living performing country and rock cover tunes at venues and festivals throughout his home state of Virginia & beyond. After moving to Nashville to seek a full-time career as a songwriter and artist, he has opened shows for greats like Ashley McBride, Trace Adkins, John Conlee, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers, and most recently Oliver Anthony. Foster has released two EPs, a self-titled collection (March 15, 2024) and the aforementioned South of Boulder (October 4, 2024) but is looking forward to releasing his full-length debut album We Made Fire. More information and tour dates to be announced soon.The Longest Day is the day with the most light - the summer solstice. On June 21, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. To learn more and register for The Longest Day, visit alz.org/TLD.About Alzheimer’s AssociationThe Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900. ​​

