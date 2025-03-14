SINGER/SONGWRITER BRIELLE BROWN OFFERS A DIVINE ‘BLESSING’ THE LEAD SINGLE TO HER DEBUT ALBUM ‘IN ART & SOIL THE SAME'

Photo by Maria Wurtz Artwork by Carinè Müller- Billow Studios

INSPIRED BY “THE MEMORIES WE HOLD IN OUR BONES AND THE HOPE WE HOLD FOR OUR FUTURE”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the momentum, critical acclaim, and accolades she received for her award-winning 2021 EP The Well, singer, songwriter, and all-around Renaissance woman Brielle Brown artfully fuses deep social consciousness with a soulful and bluesy Americana roots/folk aesthetic on her full-length debut In Art & Soil the Same, due early summer 2025. She kicks off a series of anticipation-building lead singles with a truly divine “Blessing,” an uplifting call to action that begins as an intimate acoustic ballad before bursting into a rousing anthemic singalong.Co-written with her husband and the album’s producer Marc Swersky (Joe Cocker, Hilary Duff, Natalie Cole), “Blessing,” released today, stream HERE , speaks to the significant role that music and art play in social and moral change. At its core, the song is a powerful testimony to hope, art, and love – perfectly capturing Brielle’s core messaging that “Art is a savior, and far from being a mere luxury, music is an essential part of human existence, something we cannot live without.”While the singer’s lyrics never mention the word “blessing,” they are a source of inspiration and encouragement during difficult times and dark nights of our individual and collective souls. Brielle sings, “When the story breaks, you don’t cry/When the hands they shake, you don’t cry/When you fall from grace, you don’t cry.” Then, turning towards the light, and encouraging every voice to join in, in the next verse, she adds, “But when the bluebird sings you sing along/And it sounds like One for the generations/One for the conversation/One for the situation/What's going on? May you still find peace in the dark/May you still find light through the fog.”“May we continue to find the light even in the darkest of places, choose hope and not despair, and when there are no words to be said, may we find the resolve to sing,” says Brown. Brielle wrote most of the songs on In Art & Soil the Same during her transformative 15-month fellowship with The Witness Institute - a project founded by Rabbi Dr. Ariel Burger and Elisha Wiesel dedicated to continuing the work of Elisha’s father Elie Wiesel. Inspired by the life and legacy of Nobel Peace laureate and Holocaust survivor, Elie Wiesel, The Witness Institute strives to create a more compassionate and just world. The Witness Fellows program aims to activate and empower leaders to act with humility, reflection, and sensitivity, and in turn, influence their communities toward meaningful moral action. Notably, they started their meetings with a blessing.Titled after a fascinating line in a review of The Well – which was awarded the 2021 Album of the Year by Indieshark Music Magazine – In Art & Soil the Same is, to Brielle, “about us and the stories we tell, and retell over time, that shape our existence. It’s the delicate closeness of grief and suffering, the memories stored and storied in our bodies, and the essence of quiet power. I wrote it with a deep yearning to return to an embodied self in such a disembodied world. The songs are my offering, a container, and hopefully, a bridge to tell your story.”In Art & Soil the Same includes a special bonus track version of Don Henley’s evergreen “The Heart of the Matter” and one track, “Get Back to the Garden”, featuring The Carlile Family Band. Guest artists include Michelle Moore and Anthony Almonte from the E Street Band on vocals and percussion.

Blessing (Official Lyric Book, Chapter 1)

