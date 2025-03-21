ORLANDO SINGER/SONGWRITER EJ DROPS NEW SINGLE “ANOTHER DAY IN PARADISE”

Photo By Lance Anderson Photo By Lance Anderson

THE DEBUT SINGLE FROM ‘THE STORM,’ THE UPCOMING SECOND EP OF A TRILOGY LAUNCHED IN NOVEMBER WITH ‘THE FANTASY’

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catchy and raucous, infectiously hummable yet lyrically ironic and biting, Orlando singer/songwriter EJ ’s new single “Another Day In Paradise,” available today is a 21 st Century rocker that perfectly captures the existential struggles and dark disillusionment of young adults finding their way in the rough andtumble reality of 2025.The compelling track is the first release from The Storm, the second EP of a conceptual trilogy launched in November with the four track EP The Fantasy. The Storm will also include “Fancy Car” and two other singles TBA. Following those, EJ’s debut full length album The Aftermath will include songs from the two EPs and four to five others.Unleashed while stuck in Orlando traffic while on his way to work one day, “Another Day In Paradise” was initially inspired by the contrast between the beautiful palm trees and tropical weather and the tough socioeconomic realities that twenty somethings face.“It’s a brutally honest anthem for a generation raised by the internet, grappling with disillusionment, loneliness, and the crushing realities of modern life,” EJ (real name Eric Jafet) says. “Beneath its sarcastic title lies a commentary on the emotional burnout of young people in 2025, contrasted with the pressure to present a picture-perfect, ‘everything’s fine’ version of ourselves to the world. The song is a snapshot of the whole trilogy, which features themes of heartbreak, mental issues and struggles with addiction. “A lot of us – and not just from my generation – start off with an idyllic idea of what life will be like – and then the reality hits. The Aftermath is about what we do after that.”Amidst a wash of his fiery electric guitars, EJ unleashes from the get-go: “I spent all day in bed/Cuz my friends are all dead/I break down every morning/Feeling like I’ve been misled/There’s too many people in this town/I’m falling such a long way down.” Yet just as he descends further in hopeless despair in the pre-chorus (“But there’s nothing else I can do/I hate my job I hate you”), EJ bursts into an instantly repeatable hook (“It’s just another day in paradise”) dripping with ironic rage but underscored with spirited, high octane music that speaks to EJ’s ultimate faith that while the world currently has a lot of frustration, hopelessness and anger, “there’s a sense in my generation that this won’t last forever and things will ultimately turn around and be all right.”Prior to The Fantasy, the singer’s 2023 debut EP Destroy featured a collection of re- recordings of favorite songs he had written from his high school years through young adulthood. It was recorded at the Foo Fighters Studio 606 in Northridge, CA using the console on which Nirvana tracked Nevermind and Fleetwood Mac recorded their self-titled Album.While EJ’s musical journey began at 14 with a chance to play at the legendary Whisky A Go Go on Sunset Strip with Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed, he’s made his mark as an indie artist playing regularly in Orlando and extensively touring the Southeast. He is known for his electric performances and theatrical live show that includes fog, lighting effects and powerful guitar solos that are geared towards bringing fans into a unique fantasy world and keeping thespirit of rock and roll alive and thriving in this century.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.