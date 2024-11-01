MPD Investigating Fatal Foxhall Road Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a driver.

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a vehicle collision. Upon arrival it was reported that the driver was traveling in the northbound direction of the 1800 block of Foxhall Rd NW when she hit the curb, lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree. DC Fire and EMS was notified, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 88-year-old Francoise Parmentier, of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24165047

###