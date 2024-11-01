Submit Release
MPD Arrests Dog Theft Suspect

An arrest has been made in a theft offense involving a dog stolen off a boat in Southeast.

On Friday, October 11th, 2024, at approximately 9:00pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast for reports of a theft. Once on scene, officers discovered that a boat had been broken into and a dog was taken.

Following the theft, MPD published images of “Pepper” a 3-month-old black Cane Corso. On Saturday, October 19th, 2024, a good Samaritan returned Pepper to his owner after purchasing the dog from an online ad prior to discovering the dog was stolen. Pepper is in good condition.

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, at approximately 4:30pm, as the result of a detective’s investigation, 18-year-old Dante Eley of Southeast was arrested and charged with Theft in The Second Degree and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 24158102

###

