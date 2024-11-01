Six Graduates Celebrate Completion of Sarpy County Adult Drug Treatment Court

The Sarpy County Adult Drug Treatment Court celebrated the graduation of six participants at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion on October 21, 2024. Judge Stefanie Martinez and Judge Robert Wester presided over the ceremony, alongside guests Sarpy County Attorney Tom Gross, and Sarpy County Public Defender Christopher Lathrop. The event marked the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for participants.

The program, which lasts a minimum of 18 months, equips individuals with essential tools for living a drug and alcohol-free life. Upon graduation, participants' charges are dismissed, representing a significant milestone towards their renewed futures.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug offenders. This specialized process operates within the existing court system, aiming to reduce recidivism and substance use among those with substance use disorders. Through validated risk and need assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and additional rehabilitative services, the court helps protect public safety while increasing the likelihood of participants achieving successful rehabilitation.

Photo L to R: Jennifer, Alyssa, Joe, Judge Stefanie Martinez, Daniel, Phillip, Judge Robert West, and Joe.