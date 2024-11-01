D’Amico tabbed to replace Mortensen as USCF Warden

Sharon D’Amico has been named the new warden at the Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) in Salt Lake City. She replaces Bart Mortensen, now promoted to be the new chief of the Reentry and Rehabilitation Division. This move is a first in the history of the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC), as female wardens now lead both facilities.

D’Amico brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to the warden position. She started her career in January 1997 as a correctional officer at the Utah State Prison in Draper. Her career progressed as she was promoted to sergeant and later to case manager, where she honed her leadership skills and deepened her knowledge of programming for the incarcerated population.

D’Amico’s dedication and drive led to further promotions, first to lieutenant and then to captain, where her focus expanded from housing operations to internal and external security. Upon transitioning to USCF, she effectively applied her expertise, being promoted to deputy warden over internal security, support services, facility operations, and the receiving and orientation unit.

UDC Executive Director Brian Redd stated, “Warden D’Amico has been dedicated to uplifting her team, providing them with the resources and guidance necessary for success. In her new role, she aims to prioritize staff development and wellbeing while fostering a culture of empowerment and service, which are all key parts of UDC’s mission, vision, and values.”

USCF opened in Salt Lake City, Utah, in July 2022, replacing the Utah State Prison facility in Draper. It houses approximately 3,000 incarcerated males and females and offers vocational training, life skills courses, high school and college education, and treatment programs for substance use, mental health, and sex offenses. It also offers work programs through Utah Correctional Industries.