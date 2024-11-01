The CJ Group’s 23rd Annual Wurst Golf Fest – A Charity Tournament to Benefit Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County

Wurst Golf Fest Charity Golf Tournament Presented by The CJ Group The CJ Group is a trusted CPA firm of CPAs and advisors providing best-in-class Advisory, Audit, Tax and Outsourced Accounting services. Wurst Golf Fest 2023 Benefit Award to Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County

Wurst Golf Fest, considered a whacky-fun event for a great cause, announces new Champions of Courage Sponsorships providing a day of golf for front-line heroes.

We’re proud to present Wurst Golf Fest for our 23rd year. This is a different kind of charity tournament, full of heart and humor -- and a great way to support CACCC's impactful work for children.” — Mike Rizkal, Partner at The CJ Group

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CJ Group is excited to invite you to the 23rd Annual Wurst Golf Fest on November 5, 2024. Hosted at The Clubs of Stonebridge Ranch, this beloved event combines the best Bavarian fun with a competitive twist. Expect Lederhosen, frothy Hefeweizen, and plenty of camaraderie — all for a great cause. Join us for a day of laughs, swings, and support for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC).

Good Fun for a Great Cause.

100% of proceeds from the Wurst Golf Fest benefit the CACCC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and empowering children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Participants who register as sponsors, players, or donors directly support the center’s mission to create a safe, hopeful environment for these children.

Introducing the Champions of Courage Sponsorship-

New this year, the Champions of Courage sponsorship offers the chance to honor CACCC’s everyday heroes — the advocates, therapists, and officers who dedicate themselves to the safety and well-being of Collin County’s children.

Wurst Golf Fest Event Highlights Include:

• Bavarian Bash: Lederhosen, live tunes, schnitzel, and authentic Hefeweizen — a true taste of Germany on the green!

• Sponsorship & Team Opportunities: With options from “Wurst Golf Wunders” to “Friends of the Center” and team registrations, there’s a sponsorship level for everyone ready to have fun and give back.

Event Information:

• Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

• Location: The Clubs of Stonebridge Ranch, 5901 Glen Oaks Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

• Details & Registration: www.WurstGolfFest.com

The CJ Group is dedicated to service and community welfare, prioritizing initiatives that positively impact lives in Collin County and the communities we serve in the DFW region. As the presenting sponsor, The CJ Group welcomes other companies to share in the joy and make a difference.

Let’s swing for a great cause and support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County together. There’s still time to make an impact. To become a sponsor, register a team, or learn more about the Wurst Golf Fest, please visit wurstgolffest.com, call 972.202.8001, or email wurstgolffest@thecjgroup.com.

