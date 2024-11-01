Celebrating Boston's Unsung Heros

As we prepare for a bustling election season in Boston, with over 2,000 dedicated poll workers staffing 275 voting precincts to serve more than 435,000 voters, the City Council has officially declared the week of November 3rd to November 9th as Election Worker Appreciation Week, with November 4th designated as Election Hero Day.

Boston's election officials and poll workers have been working diligently to facilitate early voting throughout the City. The rise in early and mail-in voting has made their roles even more vital, amplifying the commitment and effort required from our Election Department.

These dedicated individuals labor tirelessly through long hours to uphold the fundamental rights of all eligible voters, ensuring that everyone can cast their ballots freely and without influence.

Established in 2004 by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, National Election Worker Appreciation Week shines a spotlight on these unsung heroes. Election Hero Day serves as a nonpartisan celebration of the remarkable contributions made by election officials, staff, and poll workers, who are essential in creating a safe and secure voting experience for all Americans. Let’s honor their hard work and dedication!