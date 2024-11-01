CableFinder Celebrates 5 Years with launch of “5 Years Forward” Campaign & Enhanced Serviceability 2.0

Commemorative Campaign Unveils Cutting-Edge Serviceability 2.0 Platform, New Consumer Website, and a Month of Prizes and Events

We’re excited to celebrate with our users and introduce Serviceability 2.0, a platform designed to support their connectivity needs now and into the future.” — Jed Kenzy

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder is thrilled to celebrate five years of providing unparalleled connectivity solutions with the launch of its “5 Years Forward” campaign. This month-long celebration kicks off with a live webinar that will showcase the latest enhancement to CableFinder’s portal with Serviceability 2.0, designed to bring greater simplicity, functionality, and connectivity options to users nationwide. The campaign unveils the new consumer website, marketing campaigns, and exciting opportunities for users to win contests, giveaways, and exclusive prizes throughout November.At the heart of this campaign is the new Serviceability 2.0 platform, which features a sleek, user-friendly interface to support CableFinder’s growing network of products and suppliers. With the addition of wireless connectivity options and Lumen as a new serviceability provider, Serviceability 2.0 redefines how users access real-time service information, providing an end-to-end solution that makes connectivity decisions easier and more precise.“Our ‘5 Years Forward’ campaign reflects our commitment to innovation and our gratitude to the CableFinder community,” said Jed Kenzy, Managing Partner at CableFinder. “We’re excited to celebrate with our users and introduce Serviceability 2.0, a platform designed to support their connectivity needs now and into the future.”Campaign Highlights: “5 Years Forward”• Live Webinar: CableFinder’s campaign kicks off with an interactive live webinar on November 1, where attendees can explore the new Serviceability 2.0 platform, hear from the CableFinder team, and participate in a live Q&A. A recorded version will be available on CableFinder’s video library on their new site for anyone who cannot attend.• Contests, Highlights, Giveaways, and Prizes: Throughout November, CableFinder will host exciting contests and giveaways, giving participants a look back at where we came from, deeper education about the platform and the chance to win exclusive prizes as a thank-you for being part of the CableFinder community.Serviceability 2.0: Key Features and BenefitsThe new Serviceability 2.0 interface provides a fresh, dynamic user experience with comprehensive service information at users' fingertips. With advanced data filtering, users can refine searches and find exactly what they need:• New UI Design: A sleek, upgraded interface that enhances navigation, allowing users to quickly find and select services.• Wireless Category: With CableFinder’s commitment to broaden its offerings, wireless service options are now available.• New Provider Launch: Lumen joins CableFinder as a key serviceability provider, offering real-time service information directly on the platform.How It WorksThe Serviceability 2.0 platform will be automatically activated upon launch for all CableFinder users, with an easy toggle option to revert to the previous version if desired. Users will find detailed information, including carrier names, color-coded serviceability indicators (green, yellow, orange, red), maximum speeds, service types, and availability by location.CableFinder’s five-year anniversary marks a major milestone, bringing the company closer to its goal of offering an inclusive, user-focused connectivity platform. The new consumer website and Serviceability 2.0 platform are just the beginning of CableFinder’s “5 Years Forward,” with much more planned to enhance user experience and accessibility.For more information and to view the live webinar, visit cablefinder.net About CableFinderSince 2019, CableFinder has led the way in connectivity solutions, helping businesses and consumers access reliable, comprehensive information on broadband, fiber, and wireless services. CableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.Through a dedication to innovation, CableFinder continues to expand offerings and streamline connectivity planning nationwide.

