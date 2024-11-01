Commerce Opens Applications for Energy Efficiency Community Block Grant Program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is excited to announce the opening of applications for the Energy Efficiency Community Block Grant (EECBG) Program. This initiative will allocate $1.6 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support energy efficiency projects in smaller communities and counties across the state.

“These grants will empower our smaller communities to invest in energy-efficient projects that provide long term savings for the taxpayers and improve quality of life for residents,” Commerce Community Development Director Maria Effertz said.

Eligible Projects:

Public Building Upgrades: Weatherization, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, and smart energy management systems.

Street and Signal Light Replacement: Upgrades to LED lighting.

EV Charging Stations: Installation in accessible community areas.

Who May Apply: The program is open to the 43 counties and 356 cities in North Dakota that are not eligible for direct federal grants. Priority will be given to projects in disadvantaged areas, particularly in tribal regions.

Grant Size and Matching Requirements: Grants up to $65,000 will be available with a 20% match required. Applications can be submitted starting November 1, 2024, with funding distributed quarterly beginning January 1, 2025.

More information about the EECBG program and other resources provided by Commerce’s Division of Community Services can be found at ndgov.link/EECBG.