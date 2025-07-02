Rural Grocery Sustainability Grant Applications Open July 9

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that applications for the Rural Grocery Store Sustainability Grant will open Wednesday, July 9, at 3 p.m. CDT. This competitive grant program is designed to enhance food access and support the long-term sustainability of grocery services and food co-ops in rural North Dakota communities.

With funding of up to $150,000 available per applicant, the program seeks to strengthen local food systems, support economic resilience and foster collaborative community development efforts. A 20% non-state match is required and can include in-kind support.

“This grant supports grocery stores, but it’s more including food security, local partnerships and investing in the sustainability of our rural communities,” said Commerce Community Services Director Maria Effertz.

Eligible applicants include political subdivisions, tribal entities and regional councils serving communities with populations of 4,500 or fewer. Preference will be given to proposals that demonstrate regional cooperation and collaboration between food providers, schools, restaurants and other local entities.

Projects must be completed within 18 months of award and funding will prioritize initiatives that demonstrate long-term sustainability through strong business plans and community impact.

Key Dates:

Applications open: Wednesday, July 9, at 3 p.m. CDT

Application deadline: Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. CDT

Award notification: Wednesday, Sept. 17

Applications must be submitted through the online portal. For more details and to preview application questions, visit ndgov.link/rural-grocery.