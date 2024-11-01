End Impunity for crimes against journalists

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the International UN day, the NUJ backs calls for urgent action to ensure all perpetrators of crimes against journalists are brought to justice.

According to records held by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), at least 76 journalists and media workers have been killed during the course of their work this year - 46 of whom were killed in Gaza as a result of the ongoing war. The NUJ and IFJ have condemned the impunity enjoyed by Israel in its targeting of journalists, calling on Israeli officials to respect the rights of journalists and ensure their safety as required by international law.

The NUJ has been vocal in its condemnation of attacks against journalists whether online or in-person and has amplified the threats to colleagues working under hostile regimes and in conflict zones around the world. The union continues to campaign for improved protections for journalists and backs calls by the IFJ urging governments to be held accountable when they are the perpetrators of crimes.

Today, the NUJ has launched its Journalists’ Safety Tracker to collate evidence of the abuse and harassment encountered by journalists through the course of their work. The union will report anonymously using information submitted in its work to governments, as part of ongoing safety calls. We urge journalists to engage with the resource, submit incidents and share the tool with colleagues to complete both now and in the future.

The NUJ’s engagement with Ministers on threats to journalists includes on the scourge of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) and the chilling effect they have, alongside huge financial and emotional burdens.

We continue to engage with sister unions, condemning attacks against journalists including in Afghanistan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Yemen, Pakistan and Hong Kong. We remember colleagues Lyra Mckee killed in Derry in 2019 whilst observing a riot and Martin O'Hagan killed by the Loyalist Volunteer Force in 2001.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, has written to David Lammy, foreign secretary, urging his support on issues pertaining to journalists’ safety and we continue to raise awareness of the issue with the NUJ’s Parliamentary Group.

IFJ International convention on the safety and independence of journalists

The IFJ has drafted an international convention that would oblige the UN to create mechanisms holding governments to account for journalists' safety and combatting impunity. The NUJ supports the convention, and read more on calls.

Stanistreet said:

“As we condemn the ongoing unacceptable attacks and killings of journalists, we call on governments to act now to ensure the safety of journalists carrying out their work. There must be global condemnation of those individuals, oligarchs and officials acting on behalf of states who target and harass journalists in an attempt to silence reporting. The NUJ stands in solidarity with journalists globally, including our colleagues reporting from Gaza and Lebanon working tirelessly in unimaginable conditions. “Today, we launch our Safety Tracker collating evidence to help illustrate the scale of abuse against journalists and inform work on solutions to ensure media workers can carry out their work without fear of attack.”

Dominique Pradalié, IFJ president, said:

“This year is again a sad day when it comes to impunity. There is absolutely no free and safe environment for journalists to work in and we are currently witnessing the bloodiest period in the history of journalism due to the conflict in Gaza and neighbouring countries. Governments around the world must be held to account for the atrocities perpetrated against journalists and the UN must do more to uphold press freedom, including by calling for implementation of its own resolutions. It is high time that the international community says ‘end impunity’ and adopts a binding UN Convention on the safety and independence of journalists and other media professionals.”

Resources

Access the Journalists’ Safety Tracker and submit historic incidents of abuse/harasment. Remember, to return to the tracker to report any future incidents that may occur.

Use our Safety Toolkit to find guidance on digital violence, physical safety, SLAPPs and more.

Read more about International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. 2 November.

Return to listing