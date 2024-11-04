CCS Named to MSSP Alert’s 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies

This global achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to our clients” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists) ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert’s annual live event. Honorees were celebrated at an evening party that coincided with MSSP Alert Live.• The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250 • MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18. The research results will be discussed during a special webcast, and you can register for that here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcast/top-250-mssps-for-2024 CCS was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024."We are incredibly honored to be recognized as 35th in the MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list. This global achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to our clients,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO at CCS. “In today’s evolving threat landscape, protecting organizations from cyberattacks is more critical than ever, and this recognition validates our continued focus on innovation, client service, and proactive defense strategies. We are proud to be a trusted partner in securing our clients' digital environments and look forward to building on this success."“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate CCS on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout these regions.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Services; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com -end-

