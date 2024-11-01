MaineHousing Seeking Proposals from Maine SAUs for Homelessness Prevention Funding

The Maine State Housing Authority (MaineHousing) is seeking proposals from school administrative units (SAUs) in Maine interested in hiring a Homelessness Prevention and Housing Navigation Specialist. This position is designed to assist students and families in maintaining their current housing and in obtaining new housing that meets their needs.

SAUs may also apply for Direct Financial Assistance Payments, which are provided to families utilizing the Student Homelessness Prevention Pilot.

Proposals are due by Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. You can review the notice for funding assistance and the application process here.

Please note that the Maine DOE will not be overseeing this housing initiative. All questions related to the notice for funding assistance should please be directed to MaineHousing’s Lauren Bustard at studenthomelessnessrfp@mainehousing.org by Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at 5 p.m.