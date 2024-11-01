Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,939 in the last 365 days.

MaineHousing Seeking Proposals from Maine SAUs for Homelessness Prevention Funding

The Maine State Housing Authority (MaineHousing) is seeking proposals from school administrative units (SAUs) in Maine interested in hiring a Homelessness Prevention and Housing Navigation Specialist. This position is designed to assist students and families in maintaining their current housing and in obtaining new housing that meets their needs.

SAUs may also apply for Direct Financial Assistance Payments, which are provided to families utilizing the Student Homelessness Prevention Pilot.

Proposals are due by Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. You can review the notice for funding assistance and the application process here.

Please note that the Maine DOE will not be overseeing this housing initiative. All questions related to the notice for funding assistance should please be directed to MaineHousing’s Lauren Bustard at studenthomelessnessrfp@mainehousing.org by Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at 5 p.m.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MaineHousing Seeking Proposals from Maine SAUs for Homelessness Prevention Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more