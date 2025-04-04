Submit Release
REMINDER: Webinar Series Promoting Positive Childhood Experiences and Resilience

Maine Youth Thriving is hosting a series of free, virtual (via Zoom) and in-person professional development sessions throughout the next several months in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services.

These sessions will focus on:

  • Ways in which adverse and positive childhood experiences impact children’s development,
  • Ideas for supporting a stronger focus on positive experiences and for building resilience for young children, and
  • Strategies for how educators can address compassion fatigue and build their own resilience.

Descriptions of all available programs can be found here. Each session offers two contact hours. Registration is required, and links to each session are provided in the table below. There is no cost to attend sessions.

Date/Time Program and Registration Link
In-person: Friday, April 18, 9-11 a.m. in Augusta The Impact of Experience: How Adverse Childhood Experiences and Positive Childhood Experiences Impact Healthy Child Development – Register here.
Virtual: Wednesday, May 7, 6-8 p.m. The Impact of Experience: How Adverse Childhood Experiences and Positive Childhood Experiences Impact Healthy Child Development – Register here.
Virtual: Wednesday, May 28, 6-8 p.m. Addressing Compassion Fatigue and Resilience Strategies in Educators and Caregivers – Register here.
Virtual: Tuesday, October 7, 6-8 p.m. The Impact of Experience: How Adverse Childhood Experiences and Positive Childhood Experiences Impact Healthy Child Development – Register here.
Virtual: Tuesday, October 21, 6-8 p.m. Addressing Compassion Fatigue and Resilience Strategies in Educators and Caregivers – Register here.

For more information, please contact Nicole Madore, Maine DOE Early Childhood Specialist, at nicole.madore@maine.gov.

