Sharifah Hardie, Gubernatorial Candidate, Advocates for Love and Marriage as Foundation for Thriving Communities in CA

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California gubernatorial candidate Sharifah Hardie is championing the essential role of love and marriage in building strong, thriving communities. As a mother of two remarkable children, ages 27 and 30, Hardie has been divorced for nearly 25 years but never gave up on love."I am a hopeful romantic. I recently fell in love with the most amazing man," Hardie states. "At nearly 50, I understand the importance of marriage to the family unit. This connection allows us to create legacies and build a brighter future together."Hardie believes that marriage serves as a cornerstone for stability, nurturing, and growth."When families flourish, California thrives," she asserts. "Marriage is not just a commitment between two people; it fosters an environment of love and trust, essential for raising future generations and reinforcing the social fabric of our neighborhoods."Recognizing the decline in divorce rates in California, Hardie attributes this trend to economic factors and changing societal attitudes toward marriage. While fewer people may be marrying, she advocates for a renewed focus on the significance of love and partnership."I believe that we must promote the value of marriage as a crucial element of our society," she explains. "Healthy relationships contribute to emotional well-being and provide the support systems necessary for individuals and families. We must Make California Thrive."Drawing on an African proverb, Hardie emphasizes, "To go fast, go alone. To go far, go together." This sentiment underscores her belief that collaborative efforts within families and communities lead to lasting change.Through her campaign, Hardie aims to implement policies that strengthen families and promote love within communities. "Access to resources for relationship education, mental health support, and community-building initiatives are essential," she stresses. "When we create an environment where love can flourish, we lay the groundwork for a prosperous future."Hardie invites all Californians to follow her campaign on Instagram at @SharifahHardie and on Facebook at facebook.com/ILikeSharifah Additionally, she warmly invites everyone to the 2024 Great Presidential Comeback Election Night Watch Party on Tuesday, November 5th, at 5:00 PM. Join her at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, located at 730 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA, for an evening dedicated to community and connection."Together, we can build a California where love and family are prioritized, ensuring a thriving future for all," Hardie concludes.For more information about Sharifah Hardie’s campaign and her vision for California, visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com . Sharifah Hardie is available to be interviewed at: 562-822-0965#SharifahHardie#SharifahHardieForGovernor#CaliforniaGovernor#GubernatorialCandidate#VoteHardie#California2024#Love#Marriage#Dating#Relationships#LoveAndMarriage#FamilyFirst#BuildingStrongFamilies#MarriageMatters#SupportFamilies#StrongerTogether#CommunityMatters#UnityInCommunity#TogetherWeThrive#LoveAndCommunity#GetInvolved#MakeYourVoiceHeard#JoinTheMovement#CaliforniaVotes#EmpowerFamilies

