The First Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children

SWEDEN, November 1 - Every year, half of the world’s children are subjected to various forms of violence. On 7–8 November, the first global ministerial conference on this topic will be held in Colombia’s capital, Bogotá. The Swedish Government is co-hosting the conference, together with the Government of Colombia, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children.

Eradicating violence against children is one of the interim Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda. It is now six years to the target deadline. The aim of the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence against Children is to highlight the issue on the global agenda and accelerate efforts to end violence against children. Ministers from all over the world will convene at the conference to discuss how countries can take joint action, share best practices and formulate new and ambitious goals to end violence against children.

“All children have the right to a life free from all forms of violence. Unfortunately for many children and young people, the reality is different. I hope that this conference will be a catalyst for addressing violence against children and raising the issue higher up on the global political agenda. Furthermore, I look forward to sharing Swedish experiences as well as learning and get inspired by concrete success factors, from both the conference and planned study visits in Colombia. For example, how to protect children from online violence, strengthen child and youth care and combat the recruitment of children and young people into criminal gangs,” says Minister for Social Services Camilla Waltersson Grönvall.

Sweden has long been a role model regarding children’s rights. As a country, Sweden has made considerable progress in areas such as child protection, education, and social care, and was the first country in the world to introduce a ban on corporal punishment of children in 1979. Sweden also has a strong civil society and research environments that help to promote the rights of the child, and has been prominent in implementing legislation which puts the best interest of the child at the centre. By sharing experiences with other countries and spreading knowledge about Sweden’s strong tradition of protecting children's rights, Sweden can drive international change, so that every child, no matter where they live, can live in safety and with their rights respected and protected.

Conference discussion topics will include corporal punishment, online violence, health, education, parental support, recruitment to criminal gangs, and sexual violence.

