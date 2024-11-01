Sharifah Hardie, Gubernatorial Candidate, Advocates for Family Values, Criminal Justice Reform, and Putting God First

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie, Republican gubernatorial candidate, champions family values and criminal justice reform while prioritizing God and community in California.

Now is the time to unite for change. Together, we will ensure every child has the chance to thrive and that our values lead California into a brighter future.” — Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful message that resonates deeply with Californians, gubernatorial candidate Sharifah Hardie is calling for a renewed commitment to the core values that unite us: God, family, and country.As she prepares to launch her campaign, Hardie emphasizes a critical issue: "With nearly two million Americans currently behind bars, we have not prioritized God, our families, or our country. Instead, our focus has been on capitalism, commerce, and avarice."America is a global leader in incarceration rates, a crisis that demands immediate attention and compassionate reform. Hardie believes that our approach to justice must reflect our shared values and the dignity of every individual."We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of our brothers and sisters," Hardie states. "We must prioritize rehabilitation over punishment and advocate for criminal justice reform that restores families and strengthens our communities."Hardie highlights how capitalism, along with the profit-driven motives of private prisons and Big Pharma, has contributed to this crisis. "Big Pharma is more focused on profits than on healing, and this system fosters apathy toward the well-being of individuals," she explains. "We need to shift our focus from profit to people, ensuring that our justice system and healthcare serve to uplift rather than to exploit in order to Make California Thrive!"Her campaign is built on the principle that a strong society begins with strong families. By advocating for policies that support education, mental health resources, and community development, she envisions a California where every family has the opportunity to thrive."We need a governor who will put the people first—who understands that when we uplift our families, we uplift our state," Hardie says. "Together, we can create a future where everyone has a chance to succeed, where our children grow up safe, and where our values guide our policies."Additionally, Sharifah Hardie is excited to invite everyone to the 2024 LA GOP Great Presidential Election Night Watch Party on Tuesday, November 5th, at 5:00 PM. This exciting gathering will be held at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, located at 730 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA.Hardie invites all Californians to follow her journey on Instagram at @SharifahHardie and on Facebook at facebook.com/ILikeSharifah Together, let’s reclaim our values and ensure that God, family, and country are at the forefront of our governance. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.For more information about Sharifah Hardie’s campaign and her vision for California, visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com . Sharifah Hardie is available for interviews at 562.822.0965#SharifahHardie#SharifahHardieForGovernor#CaliforniaGovernor#GubernatorialCandidate#VoteHardie#California2024#GodFamilyCountry#FamilyValues#FaithAndFamily#PutPeopleFirst#CommunityFirst#CriminalJusticeReform#EndMassIncarceration#RehabilitationNotPunishment#HealthcareForAll#BigPharmaReform#GetInvolved#MakeYourVoiceHeard#JoinTheMovement#VoteForChange#CaliforniaVotes

