FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES 'THE GHOST TRAP'

Freestyle Digital Media just released the drama-thriller feature THE GHOST TRAP, now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on November 1st

Drama-Thriller Starring Zak Steiner (“Euphoria”), Greer Grammer (“Deadly Illusions”) and Sarah Catherine Hook (“The White Lotus”) Now Available

It all starts with the source material, and in this case, we got our hands on a great novel, and we ended up with the most talented cast and crew with which I’ve ever worked.” — Filmmaker James Khanlarian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, just released the drama/thriller feature THE GHOST TRAP, now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on November 1, 2024.

THE GHOST TRAP is about a young lobsterman who is forced to choose between right and wrong when his girlfriend suffers a traumatic head injury after being swept off his boat by a rogue wave and a rival lobstering family then sabotages his gear, sparking a deadly trap war. The new drama/thriller stars Zak Steiner (WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP, EUPHORIA), Greer Grammer (AWKWARD, DEADLY ILLUSIONS, FRASIER), Sarah Catherine Hook (FIRST KILL, THE WHITE LOTUS), and Steven Ogg (THE WALKING DEAD, WESTWORLD). James Khanlarian directed from a script by K. Stephens which is based on the book Stevens authored by the same name, with Khanlarian Entertainment producing. The producers for THE GHOST TRAP include Peter A. Couture, Simon Fawcett, Larry Mortorff, Greer Grammer, Zak Steiner, James Khanlarian, and K. Stephens. THE GHOST TRAP is James Khanlarian’s feature directorial debut.

The cast is further bolstered by Taylor Takahashi (BOOGIE), Xander Berkeley with more than 200 film and TV credits to his name including THE TERMINATOR franchise, SHANGHAI NOON and APOLLO 13, Sarah Clarke (TWILIGHT), Billy Wirth (THE LOST BOYS), and Heather Thomas (THE FALL GUY). THE GHOST TRAP had its world festival premiere at the 2024 RiverRun International Film Festival, was selected as the opening film for the 2024 Valley Film Festival and the Vermont Film Festival and played to sold out crowds at Maine film festivals, including Maine International Film Festival, Vacationland, and Maine Outdoor Film Festival.

“It all starts with the source material, and in this case, we got our hands on a great novel,” said Khanlarian. “Our cast came together, almost by magic. Every time something went wrong during casting, it worked out in our favor, and we ended up with the most talented cast and crew with which I’ve ever worked.”

“I must agree with James. Being a native of Maine, I could easily envision the sights, sounds and feel of a film depicting lobstering life on Maine’s rugged coast in the 90’s. K wrote a marvelous book. James, cast and crew brought that vision to life. I couldn’t be happier with the final cut of THE GHOST TRAP. The movie speaks for itself and is a masterful, meaningful story to which audiences all over the world can relate on many levels. I hope moviegoers will connect with the characters and simply enjoy watching the film as much as I have,” said producer Peter A. Couture.

A ghost trap is a lobsterman's wire trap that has been cut off at the surface and is lost and forgotten at the bottom," said writer K. Stephens. "It symbolizes the inward and outward struggles of a young lobsterman who faces oppressive responsibilities and tangled loyalties as he longs to be something more than he is."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE GHOST TRAP through Alex Nohe at Blood Sweat Honey.

Grammer is best known for her role as Lissa Miller in the long-running and critically acclaimed MTV series, Awkward. Most recently she produced and starred in the hit Netflix film, Deadly Illusions alongside Kristin Davis and Dermont Mulroney. Deadly Illusions went on to globally hold the #1 spot on the streaming platform. She is also a recurring character in the Frasier reboot. Hook recently found her first leading role in Netflix’s series First Kill, based on V.E. Schwab’s short story, which launched her into the spotlight. She stars in the eight-episode drama series as Juliette, a vampire who falls into forbidden love with the vampire slayer, Calliope (Imani Lewis). Hook has just wrapped filming the third season of The White Lotus for HBO Max as well as Amazon’s upcoming Cruel Intentions series. Ogg currently appears in BBC’s new critically acclaimed TV show Boiling Point, based on the hit film starring Stephen Graham. Ogg is best known for playing Simon in AMC’s The Walking Dead, Rebus in HBO’s Westworld, Sobchak in another AMC hit, Better Call Saul, Pike in TNT’s Snowpiercer, and he also played Captain Howard in Apple TV’s movie, Emancipation. Ogg has a global notoriety for his role as Trevor in the video game GTAV. Steiner and Hook are repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Grammer is represented by Stagecoach Entertainment and Innovative Artists. Ogg is repped by Buchwald. Khanlarian is repped by Barry Krost Management.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.