FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY “GOOD GRIEF”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dramedy feature GOOD GRIEF -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting February 6, 2026

Dramedy Feature Launches on North American VOD Platforms starting February 6, 2026

Society does very little to prepare us for profound loss. I hope that by sharing some of my story and perspective, someone else might feel a little less alone in their time of need.” — Filmmaker Emily Rued

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the dramedy feature GOOD GRIEF, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on February 6, 2026.

After the loss of her mother, filmmaker Emily Rued was inspired to tell a story drawn from her own experience, capturing the bewilderment, isolation, and unexpected humor that can follow the death of a loved one. GOOD GRIEF tells the story of Amy, a tightly wound L.A. artist whose world begins to crumble when her mother is suddenly hospitalized. Torn between a high-stakes art show and her need to be by her mom’s side, she spirals into anxiety, self-doubt, and substance-fueled codependency with her charming but self-destructive boyfriend. When tragedy strikes, Amy returns to her small hometown, where grief, unresolved family issues, and a parade of eccentric characters force her to confront who she has become and who she wants to be. Blending biting humor with raw emotional insight, GOOD GRIEF is a coming-of-adulthood tale about the messiness of loss, the absurdity of family, and the unexpected moments that help us heal.

Written by Emily Rued and directed by Jaclyn Bethany, GOOD GRIEF was produced by Rued, Rebecca Morandi, and Jennifer Sherer. GOOD GRIEF features performances by Emily Rued (‘Amy Murphy’), Johnny Whitworth (‘Cody Stevens’), Brynn Thayer (‘Lynn’), Steven Culp (‘Harry’), Ray Wise (‘Dr. Gariboldi’) and Jorge Garcia (‘Drew’).

“Society does very little to prepare us for profound loss,” said filmmaker Emily Rued, “Even though it’s something we will all experience. I hope that by sharing some of my story and perspective, someone else might feel a little less alone in their time of need.”

Freestyle Digital Media acquired GOOD GRIEF in a deal negotiated by Conduit Now with executive producers Kirk Roos and Roger Lindley, and the filmmakers.

GOOD GRIEF website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13286188/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - GOOD GRIEF (2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.