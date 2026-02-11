Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO 2026 Basketball Season Week 7: SWAC Showdown Brings Florida A&M to Jackson State for Valentine’s Day Doubleheader. GAME TIMES: Women’s Game: 1:00 PM ET; Men’s Game: 3:30 PM ET

Evenly matched offenses and redemption storylines on both benches with the women’s game tipping Feb 14th at 1 pm ET followed by HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show

Evenly matched offenses, a top-three SWAC defense, and redemption storylines on both benches, with the women’s game tipping on February 14th at 1 pm ET followed by the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show and men’s finale.

Black History Month programming takes center stage with a curated primetime block spotlighting influential voices, cultural legacy, and stories shaping the present and future.

Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform and premier destination for HBCU sports and culture, heads into Week 7 of the 2026 basketball season with a high-stakes Valentine’s Day SWAC doubleheader as Florida A&M Rattlers travel to Jackson to face the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, February 14.

With conference positioning tightening and both programs seeking momentum under their respective coaching staffs, the matchup carries added intrigue: a defensive-minded Rattlers squad looking to grind out wins, a Tigers team leaning on offensive firepower at home, and revenge narratives on both the men’s and women’s sides after earlier season split results. It’s the kind of February clash where coaching adjustments, late-season urgency, and a little home-court energy could decide everything.

On the women’s side, the offenses are nearly identical on paper, with Florida A&M averaging 59.8 points per game and Jackson State right behind at 59.7. Both teams sit next to each other in the SWAC scoring rankings and field goal percentage, setting up a tightly contested matchup. The key difference comes from beyond the arc, where Jackson State leads the conference in three-point shooting while Florida A&M continues to search for consistency from deep.

Immediately following the women’s game, fans can tune in to the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Nicole Hutchison, Tolly Carr, and featuring HBCU basketball insider Olivia Antilla. The show delivers highlights, analysis, and updates from across the HBCU basketball landscape, setting the stage for the men’s contest.

The men’s matchup features a closer contest than the standings might suggest. Jackson State enters ranked fourth in the SWAC, while Florida A&M sits seventh, but the numbers tell a more competitive story. The Tigers average 68.1 points per game, just under two points more than the Rattlers. The difference comes defensively, where Florida A&M boasts the SWAC’s third-ranked defense, allowing 75.8 points per game, compared to Jackson State’s conference-low defensive ranking at 86.7 points allowed. That sets up a classic contrast: Jackson State’s offense against a more complete Florida A&M squad.

There’s also unfinished business on both sides. Florida A&M’s women escaped with a five-point win in the first meeting this season, while the Jackson State men claimed a one-point victory in a shootout. The Lady Tigers now look to return the favor on their home court, while the men aim to secure the season sweep.

With pride, positioning, and payback all in play, Saturday’s doubleheader has the feel of a midseason swing game that could shape the tone of the SWAC race down the stretch.

MATCHUP

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Jackson State Tigers

LOCATION:

Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center

1400 John R. Lynch St

Jackson, MS 39217

GAME TIMES (ET) Saturday February 14th:

Women’s Game: 1:00 PM

Men’s Game: 3:30 PM

HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM:

Women’s Game

James Hadnot (play-by-play)

Lawrencia Moten (color analyst)

Tim Scarborough (sideline reporter)

Men’s Game

James Hadnot (play-by-play)

Tim Scarborough (color analyst)

Lawrencia Moten (sideline reporter)

STORYLINES:

● Evenly Matched Women’s Offenses – Nearly identical scoring averages set the stage for a tight contest.

● Defensive Edge for FAMU Men – Rattlers bring a top-three SWAC defense into Jackson.

● Revenge Factor – Both teams look to settle the score after split results earlier this season.

UPCOMING BLACK HISTORY MONTH HIGHLIGHTS (All Times ET):

As HBCU GO continues its year-round commitment to celebrating Black excellence, Black History Month programming takes center stage with a curated primetime block spotlighting influential voices, cultural legacy, and stories shaping the present and future.

● PORTRAITS IN COLOR

Saturday, February 14 I 6:00 PM

Danielle Mone’ Truitt - Actress and Artist: Danielle currently stars as NYPD Sergeant Ayanna Bell on NBC's Award Winning crime drama Law & Order. Truitt was hand-picked by the late John Singleton for the BET series, “Rebel.”

● NFL 360 FILMS: SHALLOW WATERS

Saturday, February 14 | 7:00 PM

A cultural exploration of New Orleans’ Black Masking Indians with Tyrann Mathieu and Big Chief Dow Edwards, alongside the story of Queen Tahj Williams, designer of the Super Bowl LIX logo.

● MASTERS OF THE GAME: ROBERT F. SMITH

Saturday, February 14 | 8:00 PM

Billionaire philanthropist Robert F. Smith discusses education, economic empowerment, and investing in the next generation.

● BLACKEST QUESTIONS: DR. DAVID JOHNS

Saturday, February 14 | 9:00 PM

Education advocate Dr. David Johns joins a powerful conversation on leadership, equity, and the future of Black students and communities.

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings).

● National broadcast re-airing on theGrio Television Network.(check your cable listings)

● Streaming access via:

○ The HBCU GO mobile app

○ Prime Video -HBCU GO Fast Channel

○ Free platforms including theGrio Gold and Local Now

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG owns and operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: The Weather Channel, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, theGrio Television Network, and HBCU GO. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, Sports.TV, theGrio, The Weather Channel Streaming App, and Local Now—the free-streaming AVOD service powered by The Weather Channel and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information.

For more information visit; www.allenmedia.tv

