FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC DRAMA FEATURE “THIS TIME”

THIS TIME is about two people choosing to give each other one uninterrupted day of presence - no phones, no performances, just the unvarnished experience of being seen by someone who knew you before.” — Filmmaker Sebastien Tobler

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic drama THIS TIME, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting February 10, 2026.

Starring Ken Kirby (Emmy-nominated series THE PITT) as Colin, Leilani Nicol (formerly known as Leila Perry) as Laela, and Michael Strassner (star and co‐writer of THE BALTIMORONS, directed by Jay Duplass) as Marc, THIS TIME follows two high school sweethearts separated during the 1998 Jakarta riots who unexpectedly reunite in Los Angeles 23 years later. Laela, now a world-traveling sculptor, masks her loneliness behind professional success, while Colin prepares to relocate to Pennsylvania to support his wife’s career. Over the course of a single day, the pair revisit the choices that pulled them apart and confront whether their connection is rooted in enduring love or nostalgia - and what it might cost to rekindle the past.

Written and directed by Sebastien Tobler and produced by Theresa Chiu, the film marks Tobler’s feature directorial debut. THIS TIME premiered as the centerpiece selection of the 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival before earning Tobler the Emerging Director Award at the 2023 Asian American International Film Festival. Tobler - a Filipino-Swiss writer/director whose multicultural upbringing across seven countries informs his cinematic voice - was also named a 2024 Stowe Launch Fellow, where his next feature, BODIES OF WATER, is being developed for presentation to studios and investors. He is additionally in development on KAMIKAZE BLUE, a 1990s Bangkok coming-of-age drama.

“We live in an age of infinite scroll and constant distraction. THIS TIME is about two people choosing to give each other one uninterrupted day of presence - no phones, no performances, just the unvarnished experience of being seen by someone who knew you before you learned to curate yourself,” said Sebastien Tobler. “In a world engineered for shallow connection, that level of honesty feels almost radical. My hope is that audiences recognize a piece of their own longing in these characters and feel invited to slow down long enough to truly see - and be seen by - the people they love.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THIS TIME directly with Tobler and Chiu. Global and airline rights for THIS TIME are owned by EST N8.

THIS TIME website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21524066/

