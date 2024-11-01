CE to deliver at Legislative Assembly work summary for 2024

MACAU, November 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will attend at 3pm on 19 November a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, to give a summary on policy-implementation work done in 2024, and to introduce a budget proposal for 2025.

The public can watch and hear the session via live broadcast either on the television channels or the radio channels of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of watching the proceedings online via either: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government portal website; the Chief Executive’s Office website; the Legislative Assembly website; the Government Information Bureau website; or either the mobile applications and official channels – on YouTube – of the Chief Executive’s Office or of the Government Information Bureau; or alternatively the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page.

The Chief Executive’s work summary regarding policies implemented in 2024 is to be issued in Chinese and Portuguese. It will be available for download, once the Chief Executive has finished his live address, either from the Chief Executive’s Office website; the Government Information Bureau website; the MSAR Government portal website; or the Policy Address dedicated website.