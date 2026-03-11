CCAC uncovers suspected illicit acts of two prison guards to assist inmates in smuggling contraband

MACAU, March 11 - The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has uncovered alleged passive bribery by a serving prison guard from the Correctional Services Bureau and alleged abuse of power by another prison guard who is currently retired. Both were suspected of assisting two inmates in smuggling contraband into the prison.

The CCAC’s investigation revealed that the serving prison guard allegedly took advantage of his office to assist an inmate in smuggling contraband into the prison area, intending to then watch for chances to pass it to the latter for resale and making profits within the prison. The prison guard received not less than MOP17,000 from the inmate through the latter’s spouse as rewards. Furthermore, the prison guard committed two speeding offences and was suspected of having a relative and a friend take the blame for him in attempts to evade responsibility.

According to the investigation, it was also found that a prison guard, currently retired, was suspected of, during his employment, assisting another inmate to smuggle contraband into the prison and assist the inmate and his family members to exchange messages privately for multiple times.

The serving prison guard involved in the case is suspected to have committed the crimes of passive bribery to perform illicit acts and document forgery provided for in the Penal Code of Macao while the involved inmate and his spouse are suspected to have committed the crime of active bribery. In addition, the relative and the friend mentioned above who “took the blame” for the serving prison guard are suspected to have committed the crime of document forgery. The retired prison guard involved in the case is suspected to have committed the crime of abuse of power. The cases have been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office and notified to the Correctional Services Bureau.