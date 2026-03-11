The First Phase of the “First-Store Economy Scheme” Received Over 40 Applications From Brands Incorporating New Business Formats such as Technology

MACAU, March 11 - Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy

The first phase of the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy” (hereinafter referred to as the “First-Store Economy Scheme”) has concluded its application period. Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (hereinafter referred to as “IPIM”) received over 600 inquiries and over 40 applications for the first phase of the Scheme.

About 87% of the Applications Involve Joint Partnership Between Macao Companies and Foreign Brands, with Nearly 46% of the Applicants Expected to Settle in Specified Areas

The applications for the Scheme are deemed satisfactory, with the planned objectives being largely met. The brands primarily originate from Chinese Mainland, Portugal, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan region, featured with new business formats with technological elements like interactive motion-sensing games and product experience centres. About 87% of the applications involve joint partnership between Macao companies and foreign brands. Meanwhile, nearly 46% of the applications indicated their store location in specified areas according to the Scheme, such as the ZAPE Area, San Kio Area, and Areia Preta Area.

In accordance with the provisions of the “First-Store Economy Scheme”, IPIM will assess the applications and perform brand reviews on a case-by-case basis through the Investment Committee. Approvals will be granted after considering various factors comprehensively, including the case circumstances, budgetary capacity of the Scheme and the best public interest. Eligible cases that have received brand recognition must adhere to the principles of prudent use of public funds and settle subsidies based on actual expenses. They are required to submit operational and expenditure supporting documents within the specified timeframe outlined by the Scheme. The subsidy will only be disbursed after IPIM verifies the submitted documents.

The Applications for the Second Phase of the “First-Store Economy Scheme” Will Commence on 1 May

The Macao SAR Government initiated the “First-Store Economy Scheme” in 2025, spanning three years with six application phases. The primary goal is to attract international brands, brands from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR and other regions that meet specific criteria to open their first stores in Macao. This initiative aims to enhance the appeal of Macao’s business environment, enrich Macao tourism landscape, stimulate the economic activities in the community by introducing new products and business formats, thereby promoting the market diversification.

In addition to the basic subsidy, the “First-Store Economy Scheme” also offers an additional subsidy to incentivise foreign brands to prioritise settling in eight specified areas (including Ilha Verde, Fai Chi Kei, Doca do Lamau, Toi San, Areia Preta and Iao Hon, San Kio, Barra/Manduco, and ZAPE area) and employing a specified number of local full-time employees. The objective of these subsidies is to bolster the development of the local residential area and create more employment opportunities. The total maximum amount of the subsidies is MOP 1 million.

The application for the second phase of the “First-Store Economy Scheme” will be open from 1 May to 31 July 2026. Eligible companies are encouraged to submit their applications. For details, please visit the IPIM website (https://www.ipim.gov.mo/) or scan the QR code on the poster. For any inquiry, please call 28710300 during office hours or email to ece@ipim.gov.mo.