MGTO keeps optimizing Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme and calls for 2026’s applications from catering businesses and travel agencies from tomorrow (11 March)

MACAU, March 10 - The Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme (“QTSAS” or “the Scheme”) of 2026 is open for applications from travel agencies and the food and beverage sector from 11 to 31 March. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held a presentation seminar today (10 March) to elaborate the call for applications, assessment, award conferment and means of participation this year, with an introduction to the optimized program and new awards. Businesses are encouraged to optimize tourism services through continuous participation and bring out the unique appeal and warm hospitality of Macao in concerted effort.

Encourage pursuit of quality and excellence

In her address at the presentation seminar, Deputy Director of MGTO, Jennifer Si Tou, expressed that the Office is dedicated to industry regulation and training, joining hands with local businesses to elevate and reinforce the quality level of tourism services in Macao for more diverse, sound and sustainable tourism development. Since its inception in 2014, the Scheme has reached timely progress through incessant optimization and innovation, providing important benchmarks for businesses’ service review and upgrade, recognition for accredited merchants and impetus for the sectors at large.

New accolades and optimization of subcategories

Besides the existing awards, QTSAS 2026 will present the Quality Tourism Services Silver Award and Quality Tourism Services Bronze Award as new accolades for catering businesses and travel agencies, to encourage participation for service advancement. In line with the Macao Courtesy Campaign, the Courtesy Merchant Award was introduced in the category of travel agencies in 2025, to foster hospitable practice for visitors in the sector through standard assessment. With participating merchants’ support and satisfactory results last year, conferment of Courtesy Merchant Award will be extended to the food and beverage sector in 2026. By presenting this special award and practical guideline for courtesy, the Office inspires businesses to actualize courtesy throughout their excellent services to offer. In addition, applicable realms are optimized for the food and beverage sector this year. Once classified as “Restaurant (hotel)”, “Simple Dining Establishment (hotel)”, “Restaurant (non-hotel)” and “Food and Beverage Establishment”, participating catering businesses are now divided into three simplified subcategories namely “Restaurant”, “Simple Dining Establishment” and “Food and Beverage Establishment”, to meet the demand in future development.

QTSAS 2026 features the following accolades for catering businesses and travel agencies: Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award, Quality Tourism Services Gold Award, Quality Tourism Services Silver Award, Quality Tourism Services Bronze Award, Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award and Special Theme Awards. Participating merchants who pass the assessment of the QTSAS judging committee this year will receive the "Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award" accreditation certificate, window sticker and badge, to be displayed at their establishments. The participating merchant with the highest score in each category and a total score of 90 or above will be awarded the "Quality Tourism Services Gold Award" as well, with a trophy and cash prize of 10,000 patacas. Merchants who have received the Quality Tourism Services Gold Award for three consecutive years will also be presented the Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award, with a trophy and cash prize of 20,000 patacas. The merchant with the second highest score and a total score of 85 or above in each category will receive the Quality Tourism Services Silver Award, a trophy and cash prize of 8,000 patacas. The merchant with the third highest score and a total score of 80 or above in each category will receive the Quality Tourism Services Bronze Award, a trophy and cash prize of 6,000 patacas. As for the Special Theme Awards, winners of the Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award with the highest score in various themed categories will receive the Special Theme Award under the corresponding category, a trophy and cash prize of 5,000 patacas.

Accredited merchants will be recommended and offered priority to join MGTO’s promotions, activities and training programs as well.

Unlimited quota of participants in both sectors

There is again no limit on quota for both catering businesses and travel agencies this year. Eligible businesses that submit applications between 11 and 31 March 2026 and fulfill the criteria will be accepted to undergo the assessment process. Merchants can log into the themed page for QTSAS on MGTO’s website (www.dst.gov.mo) and fill out basic information about business identification and submit the application. Their license information will be verified through interconnection by MGTO or Municipal Affairs Bureau as the licensing entities. For more information, please visit MGTO’s website. For enquiries, please dial 83971522 or 83971501.

The "Mystery Customer Service Assessment" and "Service Management System Audit" will be conducted on participating businesses. MGTO will conduct assessment seminars to brief participating businesses on the assessment criteria.

The Office launched the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme in 2014 to recognize and commend tourism merchants for their outstanding services, in turn encouraging and supporting their provision of quality services. The Office continues to organize a variety of online and offline training courses, seminars and workshops under different themes, supporting the travel trade to enhance overall tourism service quality and yield greater results at work, so that the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure can be reinforced.