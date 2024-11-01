Minister Pieter Groenewald on allegations by Louis Liebenberg

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald denies the allegations made by Mr Louis Liebenberg’s attorney in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The counsel for Liebenberg reports that upon his transfer to the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility, he encountered two officials who appeared to have been instructed in advance regarding his arrival. Mr. Liebenberg asserts that these officials were in communication with the Minister, who allegedly directed them to “make his life hell”. He claims to have overheard these exchanges and maintains that he is being specifically targeted.

Minister Groenewald firmly refutes the allegations and is prepared to provide a sworn affidavit to support his position. He has also extended an invitation to Mr. Liebenberg to identify the officials in question, which would facilitate a comprehensive investigation into the potential correlation with their cell phone numbers.

The Department of Correctional Services is tasked with conducting regular searches for cell phones and other contraband items. This includes responding promptly to any tip-offs received from the public.

This is a frivolous attempt to mislead the court into granting bail by trying to win the court's sympathy.

The Minister states that the case should proceed as intended. Liebenberg is a remand detainee and will be treated like any other remand detainee, without receiving special treatment.

Liebenberg's status within the facility will be determined by certain factors, and his behavior while detained will influence where he will be held awaiting trial.

