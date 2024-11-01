Tang Da Li by sxdesign Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Tang Da Li

Innovative Brand Identity Design Merges Classical and Modern Elements, Resonating with Tang Dynasty's Diversity and Openness

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, has announced Tang Da Li by sxdesign as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, ingenuity, and execution of the brand identity design, positioning it as a notable achievement within the competitive graphic design industry.

Tang Da Li's award-winning brand identity design holds significant relevance for the graphic design community and consumers alike. By seamlessly blending classical Chinese art forms with contemporary design elements, this project showcases a fresh approach to cultural branding that resonates with modern audiences. Its successful fusion of tradition and innovation sets a compelling example for designers seeking to create culturally rich yet universally appealing brand experiences.The design's standout features lie in its masterful integration of Tang Dynasty aesthetics into a vibrant, modern visual language. From the playful typography that references the era's calligraphic styles to the bold color palette inspired by traditional Chinese art, each element contributes to a cohesive and memorable brand identity. The design's versatility across various applications, from packaging to digital platforms, demonstrates its adaptability and effectiveness in engaging diverse audiences.This Bronze A' Design Award recognition holds promising implications for sxdesign's future endeavors. It validates the studio's design philosophy of creating meaningful, culturally-rooted brand experiences and may inspire further exploration of this approach in upcoming projects. The award also serves as a motivator for the sxdesign team to continue pushing the boundaries of graphic design while remaining committed to authentic cultural representation and responsible design practices.Team MembersTang Da Li was skillfully designed by the talented team at sxdesign. Luo Ling crafted the exquisite illustrations that bring the brand to life. Chen Xu, Wu Fang Bo, Huang Hao, and Dr. Zhang Rong led the creative direction and design strategy. Hao Qian, Lin Hongnan, Liu Beibei, Tian Jianing, Zhou Qian, Ding Yipeng, Li Shulong, Yuan Zhihan, and Zhang Mingjie contributed their expertise to various aspects of the project, ensuring its successful execution.Interested parties may learn more about Tang Da Li's award-winning design at:About sxdesignsxdesign is a leading design studio based in China, known for its innovative approach to branding and visual communication. The studio's name, derived from the Chinese "ShangXiang" meaning "Yi Chuan," reflects its core philosophy of creating meaningful designs through careful observation, abstraction, and reorganization of daily phenomena. sxdesign prides itself on crafting unique visual languages and ideas that align with clients' needs and resonate with users, consistently delivering solutions that blend cultural significance with contemporary appeal.About Tang Da LiTang Da Li is an innovative energy-boosting candy brand that seamlessly connects the classical with the modern. Drawing inspiration from ancient Chinese formulas and leveraging state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, Tang Da Li offers consumers a unique and invigorating energy supplement option. The brand's commitment to bridging tradition and innovation is reflected in its carefully crafted products and captivating brand identity, making it a standout choice in the competitive wellness market.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Winning entries are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates submissions based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement. Bronze winners demonstrate a commendable level of design expertise and contribute to advancing industry standards and practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes exceptional design across diverse industries. With a mission to foster a better world through good design, the award celebrates projects that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and positive societal impact. Entries are blind peer-reviewed by an esteemed jury of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and showcase the transformative power of design on a global stage.Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the distinguished jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their own projects by visiting: https://competitiongraphicdesign.com

