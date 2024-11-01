Fanged Wyvern 'Zinogre' to Make Appearance at 'MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori'

©CAPCOM A 10-meter-long Zinogre arrives at Nijigen no Mori Zinogre plush hat Carabiner reel keychain

The thunderous wyvern will appear at the anime park from November 2nd, celebrating 20 years of the Monster Hunter series.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced the introduction of a new large monster, the fanged wyvern Zinogre, in the "training quest" at its limited-time attraction, "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori", from Saturday, November 2nd, 2024.

Visitors to the attraction inhabit the role of novice hunters arriving at "Awaji Assembly Hall", undergoing training to become skillful hunters. Training quests challenge hunters with "Field Research" and "Large Monster Suppression". Participants use action controllers and tracking devices to square off against on-screen monsters in the suppression area, using their whole body to manipulate weapons and avoid attacks in order to successfully defeat the monsters.

Participants receive "Hunter IDs", individual IC tags that log one's progress and can be brought back to the attraction for subsequent quests to raise one's "Hunter Rank". Challenging "Zinogre" requires a Hunter Rank of 2 or above, but lower-level "Rathalos" can be subdued with Hunter Rank 1, while higher-level Rathalos still requires 2 or above.

An "Extra-Large Zinogre Balloon" will also make an appearance at Nijigen no Mori. Fans of the series can come face-to-face with the fan favorite Zinogre and put their skills to the test in a fierce battle against the monsters of Monster Hunter.

■ Overview: Introducing "Zinogre" at "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori"

Start Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2024

Content: Fanged wyvern Zinogre is being introduced to the training quests in "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori"

Eligibility: Participants require a "Hunter Rank" of 2 or above to challenge Zinogre.

(First-time participants begin at Hunter Rank 1. One's Hunter Rank can be raised by multiple monster bottles.)

■ Overview: Collaboration Merchandise

New collaboration merchandise will also be sold to coincide with Zinogre's arrival to Nijigen no Mori, including a "Zinogre plush hat" and a "carabiner reel keychain".

■ Overview: "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori"

Duration: Saturday, July 27th, 2024 – Friday, January 31st, 2025

Location: Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contents: "Field Research" and "Large Monster Suppression" training quests in the world of hunting action game "Monster Hunter", and limited-edition collaboration goods and food based on the world of the games.

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*Hours may vary by weather.

*Please see official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Tickets:

- One-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 2,900 - 3,900 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 1,800 - 2,100 yen

- Two-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 4,300 - 5,400 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 2,800 - 3,200 yen

- Three-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 5,200 - 6,400 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 3,500 - 4,000 yen

- Four-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 5,700 - 7,000 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 3,800 - 4,400 yen

- Five-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 6,200 - 7,600 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 4,100 - 4,800 yen

※All prices include tax.

※Children under 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult guardian to enter.

The guardian must also purchase a ticket to enter.

※Ticket prices may vary by season. Please refer to the ticket purchasing page.

※Please refer to the official homepage for details.

※Tickets are only valid on the day for which they are purchased.

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/rZfDX7w5Mv/

Notes:

- Information correct at time of writing but may be subject to change.

- Latest updates published on the official website.

- Up to 3 people per group may participate.

- The attraction will be open to media and related parties from July 20th – 26th.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/monsterhunter

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office [Tel: (+81) 799-64-7061]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.