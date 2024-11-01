“Where are the so-called environmentalists and atheists the rest of the year when they raise concerns about Diwali pollution?” – HJS

So-called environmentalists, progressives, and atheists seem to only bring up firecracker pollution when Diwali approaches. During Mahashivratri, they criticize Hindus for ‘wasting milk,’ but remain silent when blood is shed on Bakrid. There is no mention of pollution around Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or other events that see pollution as well as food and resource wastage. Why this double standard? Targeting only Hindu festivals is unacceptable,” stated Shri. Sunil Ghanvat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh state organizer for the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti. “Where are these so-called environmentalists and anti-superstition advocates all year when Diwali firecrackers become their sole concern?” he questioned.

Each year, millions of liters of untreated, highly polluted water and around 8,000 tons of solid waste are discharged into natural water bodies by municipal corporations across Maharashtra, yet no one seems to discuss this environmental hazard. Likewise, slaughterhouses release blood-contaminated water, but this too goes largely unmentioned. However, when Hindu festivals approach, there is a sudden outcry about pollution. This selective criticism reveals the superficial nature of environmental concern among certain so-called progressives. The ‘Awaaz Foundation’ once petitioned the High Court on noise pollution during Diwali, and this year, they expressed satisfaction as the levels reportedly decreased. Yet, where is this foundation or other progressive NGOs during festivals of other faiths? The Anti-Superstition Committee called to “avoid pollution from firecrackers,” but during Bakrid, environmentalists who suggested an alternative to animal sacrifice were told that the “sentiments of other religions should be considered.” This inconsistency exposes a double standard, and it is time the public questions their selective “awareness” and environmental concern.

The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has actively campaigned across Maharashtra to discourage the sale of firecrackers with images of deities and national heroes, such as “Shri Lakshmi firecrackers,” “Shri Ganesh firecrackers,” and “Netaji firecrackers.” Through memorandums submitted to the police and shopkeepers, the Samiti has raised awareness, leading many shopkeepers to stop selling such products.

In Kolhapur, a representation regarding Diwali fireworks was submitted to the police, and a notice was also given to shopkeepers.

On behalf of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Shri Shivpratishthan Hindustan, a memorandum was submitted to the Akluj police station demanding action against illegal sellers of Chinese firecrackers and those with images of deities and national figures.

The impact of these efforts is evident, with increased public awareness not only during Diwali but also for issues like protecting the Khadakwasla reservoir on Holi and addressing loudspeakers on mosques. Hindu organizations work on these causes year-round, a commitment not mirrored by certain progressives and environmentalists who selectively criticize Hindu festivals. Shri. Ghanvat concludes by urging vigilance against such selective activism.