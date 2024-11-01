Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks // Resisting Arrest, FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24A4008459

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                          

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 @2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, False Info to Law Enforcement, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Harold Nadeau                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/31/2024 at approximately 2045 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible burglary at the All Purpose Storage in Newbury, VT. Further investigation revealed that Harold Nadeau had given a false name in order to avoid being arrested for two outstanding warrants. Upon being told he had warrants, Nadeau then attempted to run from the investigating Troopers. Nadeau was quickly caught and brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/2024 @ 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC    

BAIL: $1200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

