St. Johnsbury Barracks // Resisting Arrest, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4008459

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 @2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, False Info to Law Enforcement, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Harold Nadeau

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/31/2024 at approximately 2045 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible burglary at the All Purpose Storage in Newbury, VT. Further investigation revealed that Harold Nadeau had given a false name in order to avoid being arrested for two outstanding warrants. Upon being told he had warrants, Nadeau then attempted to run from the investigating Troopers. Nadeau was quickly caught and brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $1200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.