St. Johnsbury Barracks // Resisting Arrest, FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008459
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 @2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, False Info to Law Enforcement, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Harold Nadeau
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/31/2024 at approximately 2045 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible burglary at the All Purpose Storage in Newbury, VT. Further investigation revealed that Harold Nadeau had given a false name in order to avoid being arrested for two outstanding warrants. Upon being told he had warrants, Nadeau then attempted to run from the investigating Troopers. Nadeau was quickly caught and brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $1200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
