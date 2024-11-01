San Jose’s Transitional Age Youth Housing: Sunrise Pavilion Opens Its Doors

New Affordable Housing Community and Workforce Center Provides Housing and Services for Transitional Age Youth A kitchen inside Sunrise Pavilion Dog park at Sunrise Pavilion Logos of Affiliated Organizations: Bill Wilson Center, The County of Santa Clara, Jamboree, Housing Authority Santa Clara County, Housing and Community Development, City of San Jose, California Coalition for Youth Speakers at Grand Opening: Preston Prince, Josh Selo, Laura Archuleta, Cindy Chavez, Kathryn “KJ” Kaminski, Matt Mahan, Devora “Dev” Davis, Jevon Wilkes

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Santa Clara County Housing Authority, City of San Jose, and Jamboree Housing Corporation celebrate the grand opening of Sunrise Pavilion, an affordable housing community dedicated to not only housing transitional age youth (TAY) but also providing individualized services to ensure each resident has the opportunity to meet their goals and thrive. As part of this commitment, The Workforce Center (The Center) is located onsite to nurture residents' career growth. The grand opening also recognizes November as Youth HOPE Month to bring awareness to youth and young adults experiencing homelessness across the country.A current resident, Emiliana Solis, shared her excitement, expressing her plans to make the most of the resources available at Sunrise Pavilion."I take this opportunity as a stepping stone," she said. "I feel blessed that I don’t have to carry the weight of wondering where I’ll sleep tonight. I’m so thankful for this chance to breathe, to rebuild. Now, I can focus on my dreams, going back to school and growing professionally."TAY homelessness often stems from challenges associated with foster care exits and economic instability. Around 35% of unhoused youth and young adults have experienced the child welfare or foster care systems. As they enter young adulthood, TAY face a shortage of affordable housing options, leading to sporadic or permanent homelessness.“We are so grateful to be here today with our partners as we welcome home some of the most vulnerable youth in our community and recognize November as Youth Hope Month to illuminate the challenges faced by runaway and homeless youth,” said Preston Prince, Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Housing Authority. “The Housing Authority is committed to collaboration that builds community transformation, prioritizes equity and justice, and embraces residents' lived experiences. Sunrise Pavilion is a place where youth will be given hope and opportunity to live authentically in a safe environment, and we are proud of this housing community made possible by so many partners coming together to create something unique and special for our community.”Laura Archuleta, CEO of Jamboree Housing Corporation, echoed these sentiments:“Jamboree not only provides affordable housing, but we also provide access to healthy food, health services, and, in the case of Sunrise Pavilion, The Workforce Center, as part of Jamboree’s duty to help individuals break the cycle of homelessness,” she said. “Young adults facing homelessness can have bright futures, thanks to the incredible work of our partners at the county, city, OSH, and The Bill Wilson Center giving them the means to do so.”Sunrise Pavilion’s goal is to set TAY on a path to economic stability. The Workforce Center, an onsite facility developed by Jamboree, jumpstarts support for young adults transitioning into independent living. The Center provides career counseling, personalized mentorship, and guidance on college or trade school. Collaborating with local employers, educational institutions, and community partners, The Center identifies opportunities that align with the unique strengths and aspirations of its residents.Onsite services for Sunrise Pavilion are provided by Jamboree’s Community Impact Team and the Bill Wilson Center, giving residents immediate access to professional services in life skills education, financial literacy, and personalized case management.Josh Selo, CEO of Bill Wilson Center, expressed his enthusiasm for Sunrise Pavilion:“The opening of Sunrise Pavilion is a bright spot amid the ongoing housing crisis in our community, sparking hope for a brighter future for youth and young adults experiencing homelessness in Santa Clara County,” he said. “We are grateful for all the partners that made this project possible; hopefully, it is the start of a trend of creating even more housing opportunities for young people in our region.”A total of $14.3 million in Homekey funding from the state of California helped transform the Pavilion Inn, once an outdated motel, into Sunrise Pavilion. Homekey is a statewide initiative to enable local governments to accelerate and sustain the development of affordable housing by converting underutilized buildings into residences for demographics in need.Santa Clara County Housing Authority contributed $8.7 million in Moving to Work (MTW) funding and $2.1 million in additional Housing Authority funding for Sunrise Pavilion, along with 21 Project-Based Vouchers to reduce the cost of rent for TAY residents.The County of Santa Clara added $4.2 million through the No Place Like Home (NPLH) program and Measure A bond funding, with an additional $2 million from the Office of Supportive Housing (OSH).The City of San Jose contributed $2.3 million in Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program (HHAP) funding and $500,000 from Measure E bond funding.“Nearly one in three young people aging out of California’s foster care system ends up on our streets – Sunrise Pavilion is an example of a solution that aims to change that,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “San Jose and Santa Clara County continue to show that Homekey projects like this are an essential part of our all-of-the-above approach to ending the era of encampments by moving our most vulnerable neighbors indoors.”Sunrise Pavilion enables the City of San Jose to provide 42 homes for TAY experiencing homelessness, in a community well-equipped with supportive resources for career progression and higher education. Through Sunrise Pavilion, at-risk youth now have a foundation for transforming their lives and a pathway to long-term success.

