With $4.2 billion in active construction projects currently underway, WVDOT eagerly awaits bridge “report cards”
Bridges currently among the $4 billion in active construction projects, for example the widening at the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge and the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge between Nitro and St. Albans on I-64, are still listed in the condition of the old green bridge – even as contractors put the finishing touches on them.
“The metrics are always going to lag behind simply because of the nature of the bureaucracy involved in reporting that data and getting this stuff to the people that track this stuff,” Wriston said. “We do it more in real time, because we’ve invested in the back-office stuff. We have a bridge management system. We have the data first.
“If you’re diligent in staying on top of it, you can see what that trend is going to be. You can see where you are today and where you’ll be tomorrow,” Wriston said. “That’s what we’re saying. Much of what’s being reported does not take into account what’s happening to those structures today. They show a bridge with 1,000 square feet of deck as poor, but that bridge is under construction and at the end of that construction in six months, that bridge is going to be good. So that’s 1,000 feet that gets put in the other column, that gets put in the good column.”
WVDOT tracks its own data in real time and predicts a fall from as high as 40 percent to around 14 by the time reports start rolling in that take into account the work happening now. From there, Secretary Wriston sets an even more aggressive goal moving forward.
“We’re managing it as a holistic system, all at once, and that’s how we’re working on it,” Wriston said.
WVDOT has a 10-year bridge plan in place and uses its bridge management system to prioritize how to get the most work done efficiently to improve the entire system.
“Once we get the poor condition bridges down to the three or four percent range, and it’s possible,” Wriston said. “You set a plan out with a goal; that’s our goal.”
“Over the next 10 years, if we are able to follow our ten year plan, and we have the funding levels necessary to do that, we’re going to be in a position to where our bridges are going to be the talk of the country,” Wriston said. “Our bridge inventory is truly going to be an example of how that sort of a transportation asset is managed.”
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this transportation department,” Wriston said. “It saw early on, the Governor had his big bold vision, the one that put us on the path, the one that if we execute it we can invest in our infrastructure and get a rate of return. Applying the resources the Governor provided us with the Roads to Prosperity, that was our responsibility.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.