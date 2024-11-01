MPD Investigating Robbery in Southwest

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a robbery in Southwest.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at approximately 5:04 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, the victim reported while talking to one of the suspects in the hallway, another suspect entered the building and brandished a firearm. The two suspects forced the victim into his home, took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24168833