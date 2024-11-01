Speke Podcasting Founder Freddy Cruz Launches Podcast for New and Aspiring Hosts

Freddy Cruz, founder of Speke Podcasting Binge listen to all twelve episodes of Your Mic

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speke Podcasting , an emerging podcast production company, announces the launch of " Your Mic ," a new podcast series hosted by founder Freddy Cruz . The twelve-episode series, released all at once, aims to guide new and aspiring podcasters through the challenges of starting and maintaining a successful show.Freddy Cruz, a former radio host with over twenty-five years of broadcast experience, brings his perspective to the podcast universe. "Your Mic" blends personal anecdotes, lessons from failures, and insights from industry experts to provide a comprehensive resource for podcast enthusiasts."Your Mic" covers a range of topics, including overcoming self-doubt, technical aspects of podcasting, and strategies for growing an audience. Cruz's journey from radio to running a successful podcasting media company serves as a blueprint for listeners."The beauty of podcasting is that you don't have to wait for anyone to say, 'hey, we pick you.' With podcasting, you get to pick yourself," Cruz emphasizes, highlighting the democratic nature of the medium.Speke Podcasting has already made its mark by helping three different clients land inside the top 30 of the Apple Podcast charts, including The Rose, The National Museum of Funeral History, and The Lighthouse of Houston."Your Mic" is now available on all major podcast platforms.About Speke Podcasting:Founded by Freddy Cruz, Speke Podcasting is an emerging podcast production company dedicated to helping creators develop successful, binge-worthy shows. With a focus on strategy and full-scale production, Speke Podcasting is committed to supporting podcasters at every stage of their journey.

