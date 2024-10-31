Gender identity document changes can be kept sealed, California court rules

A state appeals court says a transgender woman who took action to change her name and gender identity at age 19 has a right to keep those records confidential in order to avoid threats and harassment. In the first ruling on the issue in California, the 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno relied on the right to privacy, added to the state’s Constitution by the voters in 1972.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.