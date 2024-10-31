Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,972 in the last 365 days.

Gender identity document changes can be kept sealed, California court rules

A state appeals court says a transgender woman who took action to change her name and gender identity at age 19 has a right to keep those records confidential in order to avoid threats and harassment. In the first ruling on the issue in California, the 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno relied on the right to privacy, added to the state’s Constitution by the voters in 1972.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gender identity document changes can be kept sealed, California court rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more